Grammys Revisited: Who Deserved the 1986 Album of the Year?

The Album of the Year award at the Grammys just might stand out as the most prestigious of the bunch. Perhaps that’s why people get so vocal with their objections. Especially when they think a deserving winner has been slighted. We’re looking back at the Grammys’ 1986 Album of the Year race. Phil Collins won that year for No Jacket Required. First, we check out the albums that were nominated. And then we’ll decide which one, in our humble opinion, should have won it.

‘No Jacket Required’ by Phil Collins

It’s hard to say which album represents Phil Collins at the height of his 80s ubiquity. Was it this one? Or was it a year later, when Genesis delivered Invisible Touch? Both records spun out a bevy of hits at both pop and rock radio. Sadly, some of the big hits from No Jacket Required now seem cloying (“Sussudio”) or pedestrian (“One More Night”). Still, “Take Me Home” acts as a lovely closer. And a deeper dig into the album reveals some excellent tracks. These include the Sting-assisted “Long Long Way To Go” and the mournful “Doesn’t Anybody Stay Together Anymore”.

‘Brothers In Arms’ by Dire Straits

Few thought that these journeymen had it in them to be anything other than critically acclaimed staples of rock radio. Then “Money For Nothing” hit like a ton of sarcastic bricks as a single, and they became the biggest band in the world for a second there. (Which frontman Mark Knopfler didn’t really enjoy.) The big hit brought more folks into the fold to hear how great these guys could play and how well Knopfler could write. That was evident on everything from the playful “Walk Of Life” to the haunting title track.

‘Whitney Houston’ by Whitney Houston

Houston emerged fully formed as a soul sensation on her debut. Pretty impressive, considering she was still only college-aged when she recorded it. She handled everything that was thrown at her with aplomb, from chipper pop (“How Will I Know”) to soaring balladry (“All At Once”). She even managed to transcend the overly sentimental (“The Greatest Love Of All”) and hold her own duetting with Teddy Pendergrass (“Hold Me”). Best of all are the sultry tracks “You Give Good Love” and “Saving All My Love For You”, both perfectly measured vocal performances.

‘The Dream Of The Blue Turtles’ by Sting

Sting wasn’t about to repeat The Police’s formula on his solo debut. Instead, he hooked up with jazz-based players like Branford Marsalis and allowed them to steer the sound, especially on “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free” and “Consider Me Gone”. The versatility that he flashes throughout is impressive, including the chilling aural towers of “The Russians” and the gentle reggae grooves of “Love Is The Seventh Wave”. “Fortress Around Your Heart”, the most Police-like of the songs here, ends the album on a standout note.

‘We Are The World’ by USA For Africa

It’s kind of surprising, considering the Grammys’ tendency to overreact to well-meaning projects, that the compilation album from the do-gooders behind USA For Africa in 1986 didn’t take this award. Especially considering the treacly all-star anthem “We Are The World” won both Song and Record of the Year. Many of the other songs have little to do with the somber tone of the occasion, although they did bring plenty of big names to the table. The best of the other tracks are Prince’s heartfelt “4 The Tears in Your Eyes” and Bruce Springsteen’s cavernous live cover of Jimmy Cliff’s “Trapped”.

The Verdict

We’re throwing out the USA For Africa album right off the bat, as most of those songs have been lost to history. Even Collins realized in later years that No Jacket Required was more product than art. And, as was the case throughout her career, Houston had to rise above material that didn’t match her talent.

Sting did a fine job with The Dream Of The Blue Turtles, but it lacks what you would call a truly classic song. That leaves Brothers In Arms, which starts on the bold triumph of “Money For Nothing” and keeps bringing the excellence, albeit subtler, in subsequent songs. Mark Knopfler and company should have taken the gold.

Photo by Bob King/Redferns