Is There a New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight (October 25, 2025)? Upcoming Host & Musical Guest Details

Just a few weeks ago, Saturday Night Live returned for its 51st season with Bad Bunny as the host. Already helming the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the artist brought more than laughs with him as Benicio del Toro made an appearance. Over the weeks that followed, Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter took over hosting duties. Already producing a few memorable moments, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and who is hosting.

Although just kicking off the season, fans might notice tonight’s episode of SNL is anything but new. While hoping to end Saturday on a high note, there is no new episode airing on NBC tonight. With the set going dark tonight, the cast will return the following week on November 1st. Aside from having to wait another week, fans can revisit past episodes by streaming them on Peacock.

As for the next new episode of SNL, it will air on November 1st with Miles Teller hosting and Brandi Carlile as the musical guest. Having been a few years since Teller appeared on the show, the actor remained busy, starring in films like Spiderhead and Top Gun: Maverick.

And looking at Carlile, she will perform just a week after releasing her newest album, Returning To Myself. Scheduled to hit streaming platforms on October 24th, the singer promoted the album, stating, “Returning to myself is just returning me to you.”

Sabrina Carpenter Dazzles On “Saturday Night Live” With “Manchild”

Following her double duties on SNL last week, Carpenter recalled what it was like to work on the show. Although loving every second, she shared in an Instagram post, “SNL double duty was the least I’ve slept in my life and the best reason to ever not sleep. Thank you Lorne, the amazing cast, crew, and writers for taking me in with open arms.”

Besides sending her love to the cast and crew, Carpenter also posted a collage of pictures from her time on SNL. During the night, she performed both her hit songs “Manchild” and “Nobody’s Son.” It appeared that the only hiccup throughout the night occurred at the beginning when SNL was delayed for nearly 13 minutes due to the USC vs. Notre Dame football game.

Just the latest star to add her name to the history of SNL, don’t miss a new episode, airing on November 1st, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And remember, each new episode is available to stream the following day on Peacock.

