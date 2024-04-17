The Grateful Dead Release ‘From the Mars Hotel: The Angel’s Share’ with Outtakes, Alternates of Classic Tracks, & More

The Grateful Dead released From the Mars Hotel in the summer of 1974. The album contained several memorable songs including “U.S. Blues,” “Scarlet Begonias,” “Ship of Fools,” and more. As a result, it is an album that fans continue to go back to time and again. Today, the band released From the Mars Hotel: The Angel’s Share via Rhino Records.

The Angel’s Share gives listeners a deeper look at From the Mars Hotel with 16 session recordings. The collection will allow longtime fans and new listeners to hear the songs come to life. The session tapes include outtakes, alternate versions of songs, and mixes no one has heard until now.

This release precedes the June 21 release of the 50th Anniversary Deluxe edition of From the Mars Hotel. The deluxe edition will contain unreleased demos as well as an unreleased live recording from the Grateful Dead’s Wall of Sound era.

Hear the Grateful Dead Bring From the Mars Hotel to Life

Grateful Dead fans won’t have to jump through any hoops or spend any cash to hear these classic tunes come to life. The special collection is already available across digital streaming platforms. Additionally, fans can head to Dead.net to hear the new release.

Those who want to go a little deeper into From the Mars Hotel are in luck. The Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast is planning a deep dive into the album. According to press materials, the show is “unlocking the many secrets behind the alum. Along with a track-by-track breakdown of the LP, the podcast’s ninth season is currently telling the story of the Wall of Sound, with archival audio of its mastermind—legendary LSD chemist Owsley Stanley.”

From the Mars Hotel: The Angel’s Share Tracklist

Scarlet Begonias (Takes 1 & 2) Scarlet Begonias (Alternate Mix) China Doll (Acoustic Mix) Money Money (Alternate Version) Loose Lucy (Alternate Mix) Ship Of Fools (Take 7) Ship Of Fools (Alternate Mix) U.S. Blues (Takes 1 & 2) U.S. Blues (Take 4) U.S. Blues (Take 8) Pride Of Cucamonga (Take 1) Pride Of Cucamonga (Alternate Mix) Unbroken Chain (Take 1) Unbroken Chain (Take 5) Unbroken Chain (Take 6) Unbroken Chain (Alternate Mix)

Featured Image by Malcolm Lubliner/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images