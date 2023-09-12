Bob Weir, Sturgill Simpson and More Set for Grateful Dead Collaborative Concert Event

An all-star roster of musical acts will head to the Caribbean next year to celebrate the music and legacy of the Grateful Dead. Set for January 12-15, the inaugural Dead Ahead Festival will be held at the Moon Palace Resort in Riviera, Cancún.

Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge, Don Was, and Jay Lane will join forces for two nights of “curated collaborations” at the event. Among the special guests set to join in on these special joint performances are Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Rick Mitarotonda, Margo Price, and Sturgill Simpson.

Festival attendees will also be treated to an evening headlined by Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring the Wolfpack, along with an evening celebrating the Jerry Garcia Band, which includes sets by Oteil & Friends, and Lettuce.

Other artists set to appear during the four-day excursion include Brittney Spencer, Jaime Wyatt, Orebolo, LP Giobbi, Sierra Hull, and a late-night performance from Mickey Hart’s Noche de Ondas.

The festival unveiling comes just a few months after the final Dead & Co show was held, drawing more than 100,000 dedicated fans known as “Deadheads” to Oracle Park in San Francisco. Dead Ahead Festival offers another occasion for listeners to gather and celebrate Grateful Dead’s extensive and influential songbook.

Fans purchasing all-inclusive packages for Dead Ahead Festival 2024 will earn access to private beaches, food and drink options, and other exclusive events held at Moon Palace Resort.

Tickets for the event, produced by Playa Luna Presents, will go on sale September 15, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT. Attendees of previous Playa Luna events can access a limited pre-sale starting September 14 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Fans can find more information on the festival, package details, and payment plan options by visiting the official Dead Ahead Festival 2024 website.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images