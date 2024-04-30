‘American Idol’ Contestant Makes Top 7 With Foot-Stomping Johnny Cash Performance

It’s been two weeks since American Idol judge Luke Bryan boldly predicted Will Moseley would make it to the season 22 finale. We’re just at the top 7 now, but the 23-year-old Georgia native’s chances are looking better than ever. During Monday’s (April 29) episode, Moseley brought the entire crowd to its feet with a rollicking Johnny Cash cover.

Will Moseley Sings the ‘Blues’ on ‘American Idol’

The latest American Idol episode saw judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie secretly choosing one song for each of the top 8 finalists. Each contestant then had to select one of the three to perform.

Moseley had his pick of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” Whiskey Myers’ “Stone,” and “White Horse by Chris Stapleton. Although he’s a big Whiskey Myers fan, the Georgia Southern University graduate decided to go with the Man in Black.

“I still want to pay that homage and that respect with Johnny Cash, but I want to put my own spin on it a little bit and then let it breathe and just have fun,” Moseley said.

That’s exactly what he did. “The crowd told you exactly what was happening,” Richie told Moseley after the performance, as the applause swelled once more.

The “All Night Long” singer had a lot riding on Moseley’s performance. The judges were secretly competing for the most songs chosen, and Moseley correctly guessed that Richie had picked “Folsom Prison Blues” for him.

“What I like about making the right decision is that you killed it,” Richie said emphatically. “When you came out of the box, it’s your song.”

Perry dubbed the Cash cover Moseley’s “best performance yet.” “You sounded good, you were loose in the hips, you were great with the vocals,” said the “Wide Awake singer. “And I guess Lionel was right.”

Bryan praised Moseley for getting “a little more free” with every round of competition. “You keep trending up, and that’s what this show’s all about,” said the “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” singer.

‘Idol’ Fans React to Will Moseley’s Performance

Moseley’s Cash cover didn’t only impress the judges. “and yeah even barely 30 seconds in, it’s obvious he’s advancing,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

That viewer wasn’t wrong, as Moseley did garner enough votes to secure his spot in the top 7. Tune in May 5 to see if his winning streak continues.

