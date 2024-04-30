Morgan Wallen’s Team Speaks Out Over Stagecoach Set Not Being Livestreamed

Morgan Wallen was a headliner for last weekend’s Stagecoach Music Festival in California, but fans who weren’t in attendance found themselves missing out when it came to his set. That’s because he was the only headliner who wasn’t livestreamed on Prime Video.

When the lineup for the livestream was released and Wallen’s name was absent, fans immediately took to social media. They called for a boycott of Amazon, telling each other to cancel their subscriptions in protest, and called Amazon out for being “petty.” However, it turns out that his absence from the livestream was not a decision by Prime Video at all.

According to a report from Whiskey Riff, a representative for Morgan Wallen clarified his absence after fans went into an uproar. “Morgan Wallen has a special project in the works for his fans that precludes him from participating in livestreams at this time,” the representative stated.

No other news has come forward about this alleged new project. In the meantime, Wallen will continue on his One Night At A Time Tour, heading back to Nashville—where he was recently arrested—to play shows on May 2, 3, and 4.

Morgan Wallen Recently Made a Public Statement Regarding His Nashville Arrest

Morgan Wallen was arrested on three felony charges on April 7 in Nashville when he threw a chair off the roof of Eric Church’s bar, Chief’s. The chair landed three feet from two police officers on the ground, and they subsequently arrested and charged him with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

Wallen was released early the next morning, and is expected to appear in court on May 3. He recently addressed the incident in a public statement on Twitter/X, finally breaking his silence.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” he began. “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

In an additional comment, Wallen continued, “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”

