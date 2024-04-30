Eliminated ‘American Idol’ Contestant Apologizes to Shania Twain After Lyrics Blunder

With only the top 7 remaining, this year’s crop of American Idol hopefuls are getting serious. One less-than-stellar performance can mean the end of the road for these budding musicians. Therefore, Mia Matthews was likely feeling the pressure during a recent episode when she had to open the show. Compounding that anxiety, Matthews was performing a Shania Twain song — in front of the Queen of Country Pop herself. Matthews brought the vocals and attitude, but seemed to fumble the words at certain points. That hiccup may have cost her a spot in the top 8, as she was eliminated later that night. However, the 19-year-old Alabama native is taking it all in stride.

‘Sorry Queen:’ Mia Matthews Apologizes to Shania Twain After ‘American Idol’ Performance

When host Ryan Seacrest announced Shania Twain as season 22’s next guest mentor, the top 10 finalists were immediately starstruck — Matthews included. Then reality set in — she was already slated to perform “No One Needs to Know,” Twain’s 1996 No. 1 hit.

Prior to the performance, the multi-GRAMMY Award winner pushed Matthews to “sing the song higher and higher.” When it came time for her to take the stage, the teenager nailed every note — but forgot some of the words.

Following her elimination, Matthews addressed her lyrical blunder in an Instagram post. “living proof that nobody does shania like @shaniatwain,” she wrote in the caption. “sorry for messing the words up queen hahahaha.”

Matthews went on to declare her American Idol journey as “nothing short of magic.” “new chapter starts NOW!” she wrote.

Idol viewers took to the comment section to show their support. “No One Needs to Know: the remix (Mia’s version,)” one Instagram user wrote.

Mia Matthews, Abi Carter Show Their Support for ‘Idol’ Competitor

Season 22 contestant Emmy Russell has big shoes to fill as the granddaughter of the country icon Loretta Lynn. The 25-year-old Tennessee native recently proved she was more than capable with a stunning rendition of Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” The performance was enough to land her a spot in the top 7. However, not all viewers are on board with Russell’s Idol success so far. Fortunately, fellow contestants Abi Carter and Mia Matthews are here to support their friend.

“ps I adore @emmyroserussell and genuinely couldn’t be any more proud,” Matthews wrote on Instagram following her elimination at the top 8.

Carter, 21, also stepped in to defend Russell against “hate comments” following the latter’s performance of Blink-182’s “All the Small Things.”

“Emmy is the most kind, talented, and special woman I have ever had the pleasure and luck of meeting,” Carter wrote in an Instagram comment.

