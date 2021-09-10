In a way, it’s easy to ask: Did Guns N’ Roses even exist? The band has been like a firework on the sky of music, at once all there is, and just as quickly, seemingly gone, with just a smell of smoke in the air. Yet, the band has some of the most popular songs in the world—even today. (Just look at this list below!)

Born in Los Angeles in the mid-‘80s and comprised of members who need no introduction like Slash, Duff McKagan, and Axl Rose, the band made an impact unlike any other. As such, they’ve somehow endured at-times cartoonish descriptions and out-sized reputations that still seem impossible today.

Yet, to speak of the band also requires a kneel in musical reverence. Here are Guns N’ Roses’ Top 10 songs:

10. “Estranged”

9. “It’s So Easy”

8. “Don’t Cry”

7. “Civil War”

6. “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door”

5. “Patience”

4. “Welcome To The Jungle”

3. “Paradise City”

2. “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

1. “November Rain”