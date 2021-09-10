Tanya Tucker and RuPaul Release Duet, “This Is Our Country”

In a pairing that’s perhaps as unlikely as it is beautiful, country star, Tanya Tucker, and drag celebrity-performing artist, RuPaul, have released a new duet today (September 10), called, “This Is Our Country.”

The twangy empowering track, which features both singers weaving their vocals together like crops in a sewn field, is bolstered by trap drumbeats and electronic voice enhancers. It’s also a clear sonic offspring from the mega-hit “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, which has created new spaces for Black and queer and traditional country voices to blend.

For the California-born RuPaul and the Texas-born Tucker, the combination was a success, born from the Grammy Award-winning “Delta Dawn” singer’s appearance on the recent finale of RuPaul’s popular show, Drag Race All Stars 6, earlier this month.

Tucker tasked the queens to write original verses to the track:

This is our country, they sing together. Honey I can be a queen or I can be a cowboy.

Tucker, who is recovering from recent surgery, is set to hit the road at the end of 2021. She is also set to appear at Brandi Carlile’s annual Girls Just Wanna Weekend concert in Mexico. She had her first hit in 1972 at the age of 13 and has gone on to earn 10 Billboard No. 1 country songs.

Earlier this year, RuPaul guest hosted two episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and he continues to host Drag Race shows live in Las Vegas and on television.