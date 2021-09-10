Rockabye Baby! Turn the Weeknd Into Lullabies

Today (September 10), there’s a new record for parents and kids to enjoy together: Lullaby Renditions of The Weeknd by the prolific group, Rockabye Baby!

The 12-track record, which features blissful, easy listening lullaby covers of chart-topping hits like “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights,” can be found here.

Rockabye Baby!, the Los Angeles group that formed in 2006, has put out similar collections featuring covers of bands like the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and The Beatles. In total, the band has released dozens of albums.

The Weeknd, who surely has one of the best and most crystal clear voices on planet earth, is just the latest for Rockabye Baby! The Weeknd, who is a 31-year-old Canadian singer, is a Grammy-winner. (He also recently said he would boycott the awards show.)

Here is famed drummer Questlove raving about the band:

Listen to Dolly Parton by Rockabye Baby!:

Lullaby Renditions of The Weeknd Track Listing:

1. Blinding Lights

2. Call Out My Name

3. Can’t Feel My Face

4. Earned It

5. Heartless

6. Wicked Games

7. In Your Eyes

8. Party Monster

9. Save Your Tears

10. Starboy

11. The Hills

12. I Feel it Coming