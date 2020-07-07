Ringo presents “The Big Birthday Show” today with Paul McCartney and other special guests at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST

Ringo’s Birthday Update

Because of the pandemic lockdown, to celebrate his 80th birthday today, Ringo can’t hold the annual party/global prayer-for-peace-&-love event friends at Capitol in Hollywood, as is his tradition.



Instead, he’s turned to a little help from his friends to create the Big Birthday Show. Featuring his pal Paul McCartney to effect what is a virtual Beatles reunion, the show airs at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST on Ringo’s YouTube channel with many other guests performing new music, as well as showing rare, never-viewed-previously concert footage.

Proceeds raised during “Ringo’s Big Birthday Show” will benefit

Black Lives Matter Global Network,

The David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid.

This is Ringo’s message today:



As everyone knows, I love gathering with fans for peace and love on my birthday.



But this year, I want everyone to be safe at home. So I called up a few friends and we put this Big Birthday Show together so we could still celebrate my birthday with you all, with some great music for some great charities.



I hope you will all join me!



Peace and Love, Ringo.”



SPONSOR

Ringo Starr’s Birthday Party, 7 July, 2015, Hollywood, California Photo by Paul Zollo/American Songwriter

There will be a video playlist of tribute performances dedicated to the musicians who have recorded with him or played at past birthday bashes with new versions of his beloved songs. These include Elvis Costello, Steve Earle, Peter Frampton, Ben Folds, Bettye LaVette, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Judy Collins, Richard Marx and Steve Lukather.

Find Ringo’s Big Birthday Show on his YouTube channel at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PST today, July 7.