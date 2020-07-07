‘The C.L.I.M.B.’ Podcast Reveals Six Ways to Build Your Musical Following

In order to be successful as an independent artist or songwriter, you need others to desire what you are creating. In this week’s episode, Johnny and Brent discuss six ways YOU can build desire.

The C.L.I.M.B. is a show dedicated to helping singers, songwriters and indie artists gain leverage in the music business. The days of big labels or big publishing companies developing the diamond in the rough into a household brand name are over. You need proof that your art has value in the marketplace to get a seat at the table with the pros. That’s why we called it the C.L.I.M.B. (Creating Leverage In the Music Business).

Co-host, Brent Baxter, is a hit songwriter who helps songwriters write like a pro, do business like a pro and connect CLIMBers to the pros. If you’re an artist looking to increase your streams, blow up your video views, gain more followers, sell more live show tickets and get discovered, then the even episodes are your jam.

Co-host Johnny Dwinell owns Daredevil Production which is breaking artists digitally by finding new fans through data. Daredevil has worked with artists like Collin Raye, Tracy Lawrence and Ty Herndon and sold-out shows for artists like T.G. Sheppard and Ronnie McDowell utilizing their digital marketing expertise.

Listen below for some inside tips on the music industry.