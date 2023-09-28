HARDY and John Morgan Will Take the Stage at Talladega Superspeedway’s Saturday Night Concert

Country-rock artist HARDY will hit the stage at Talladega Superspeedway’s fall Saturday night concert this coming weekend on September 30.

The five-time ACM winner will rev up everyone in the stands the night before the YellaWood 500, which is the second race in the round of 12 during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

And the fun continues: singer-songwriter John Morgan is set to perform as the night’s opening act. Is your motor running yet?

President of Talladega Superspeedway Brian Crichton said in a press release, “HARDY is one of the most popular country artists on the rise and I have no doubt he’ll bring an energized performance for our Saturday Night Infield Concert. He’s going to bring a unique mix of southern country and rock to our fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to let him light up our stage.”

Admission to the show is free with purchase of tickets to Sunday’s race. For ticket and event information click here.

In a recent interview with Power Hour, HARDY revealed that Eric Church’s “Homeboy” ignited his passion for rock-infused country music. “As far as starting to learn about country music and love country music, it probably started when I was 17 or 18 years old,” the artist — whose real name is Michael Wilson Hardy — said in the interview. “Eric Church put out a record called Chief, which was obviously one of his biggest records.”

“He had a song on that record called ‘Homeboy.’ I was driving to class one day, and I heard that song on the radio for the first time,” HARDY continued. “It just sent a chill up my spine because it was a very good marriage between rock ‘n’ roll and country, and I had never heard it represented like that. I said, ‘Ok, if that is country music right now — today, then I love country music, and I can do that. I want to do that. So that was like this really big cornerstone moment for me.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM