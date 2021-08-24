Herb Alpert’s Top 10 Songs

Herb Alpert, who recently announced a new album, is one of the most important people in American music history. Pound-for-pound, though, he’s often one of the most looked over. While his music has been mimicked and copied, none can touch his tone and touch.

Alpert, who burst onto the scene with his single, “The Lonely Bull,” in 1962, solidified himself as a star and major mainstream contributor with his 1965 record, Whipped Cream & Other Delights. It hit No. 1 in the U.S., as did four out of Alpert’s next six LPs (the other two hit No. 2 and No. 4).

Along with being a major recording artist, Alpert founded A&M records with his business partner, Jerry Moss. The two discovered artists like The Carpenters, Sergio Mendes, and many others.

For someone with 14 platinum albums and nine Grammy Awards, there’s a lot to choose from when trying to nail down Alpert’s Top 10 songs. But we admittedly do have our favorites.

10. “The Lonely Bull” from the 1962 album of the same name

9. “Spanish Flea” from the 1965 album, Going Places

8. “Billy Cha” from the 2021 unreleased album, Catch The Wind

7. “Smile” standalone single/cover

6. “Rise” from the 1979 album of the same name

5. “Butterball” from the 1965 record, Whipped Cream & Other Delights

4. “Ladyfingers” from the 1965 record, Whipped Cream & Other Delights

3. “Love Potion #9” from the 1965 record, Whipped Cream & Other Delights

2. “Green Peppers” from the 1965 record, Whipped Cream & Other Delights

1. “A Taste Of Honey” from the 1965 record, Whipped Cream & Other Delights