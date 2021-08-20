Celebrated Musician, Herb Alpert, Announces New Studio LP

Legendary trumpeter and Tijuana Brass founder, Herb Alpert, has announced a new forthcoming studio album Friday (August 20), Catch The Wind, which the famed musician (and former A&M Records head) will release on September 17.

The new album from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will feature nine new original songs, as well as covers of the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby” and “Yesterday.” The album will also feature numinous classics, “Smile,” “America The Beautiful” and “Summertime.”

“I wanted to create something optimistic and uplifting that acknowledged the current times that we are in and more importantly, that we will all get through this together and be stronger,” said Alpert in a press release.

Earlier this year, Alpert released new music from the forthcoming album, including videos for the tracks “Dance With Me,” “Zoo Train 21” and “Smile,” which fans can watch below:

Alpert, who released a documentary, Herb Alpert Is… in 2020 to much adulation, has also announced a number of tour stops for 2022 (dates below). The artist, who was one of the most successful artists in the second half of the 20th century (he won nine Grammys from 1966-2014), has sold over 72 million records, co-founded A&M Records, and helped launch the careers of many artists, including Sergio Mendes and The Carpenters.

Catch The Wind TRACK LISTING:​​

*New original compositions by Herb Alpert

1. Slick*

2. Catch The Wind*

3. Eleanor Rigby

4. Dance With Me*

5. Will I See You Again*

6. Brazilian Moon*

7. Billy Cha*

8. I’m Comin’ Home*

9. Yesterday

10. Summertime

11. Fantasy Island*

12. Zoo Train 21*

13. America The Beautiful

14. Smile

TOUR DATES:

Sat Jan 22 – Tucson Jazz Festival – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

Sun Jan 23 – MIM – Phoenix, AZ

Mon Jan 24 – MIM – Phoenix, AZ

Wed Jan 26 – Tobin Center – San Antonio TX

Thu Jan 27 – Paramount Theater – Austin TX –

Sat Jan 29 – The Centrum – Spring, TX

Sun Jan 30 – Wyly Theatre – Dallas TX

Wed April 6 – McPherson Playhouse – Victoria, BC

Thu April 7 – Tidemark Theatre – Campbell River, BC

Sat April 9 – Port Theatre – Nanaimo, BC

Sun April 10 – Chan Ctr for the Performing Arts – Vancouver, BC

Tue April 12 – Bella Concert Hall – Calgary, AB

Wed April 13 – Myer Horowitz Theatre – – Edmonton, AB

Fri April 15 – Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts – Winnipeg, MB

Fri May 13 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Toronto, ON

Sat May 14 – Grand Theatre – Kingston, ON

Tues May 17- Algonquin Commons Theatre – Ottawa, ON

Wed May 18 – Oscar Peterson Concert Hall – Montreal, QC

Thurs May 19 – Oscar Peterson Concert Hall – Montreal, QC

Mon May 30 – Ronnie Scott’s – London, UK

Tue May 31 – Ronnie Scott’s – London, UK

Wed June 1 – Ronnie Scott’s – London, UK

Thu June 2 – Ronnie Scott’s – London, UK

Fri June 3 – Ronnie Scott’s – London, UK

Sat June 4 – Ronnie Scott’s – London, UK

Sun July 24 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

Tue July 26 – The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

Wed July 27 – Maryland Hall – Annapolis, MD

Fri July 29 – Count Basie Theater – Red Bank, NJ

Sat July 30 – Katharine Hepburn Cultural Center – Old Saybrook, CT

Sun July 31 – Katharine Hepburn Cultural Center – Old Saybrook, CT

Thu Aug 11 – SF Jazz / Minor Auditorium -San Francisco, CA

Fri Aug 12 – SF Jazz / Minor Auditorium -San Francisco, CA

Sat Aug 13 – SF Jazz / Minor Auditorium -San Francisco, CA

Sun Aug 14 – SF Jazz / Minor Auditorium -San Francisco, CA