Herbie Hancock Announces North American Tour in Fall 2024

Jazz icon and composer Herbie Hancock is currently touring through the spring, and he just announced additional fall dates for 2024. The North American tour will span cities across the East Coast, plus one date in Toronto, Canada. There do not appear to be any official supporting acts, but does the “Rockit” hitmaker really need an opener?

Videos by American Songwriter

This fall’s Herbie Hancock 2024 Tour will begin on September 13 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at Au-Rene Theater. The tour will close on October 1 in Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall.

The main spot to get tickets to the Herbie Hancock Fall Tour would be the artist’s website. There will also be a few presale events over at Ticketmaster, set to start on April 4 at 10:00 am local. The presale events will include Ticketmaster/Live Nation presales, plus a few venue presales.

General on-sale will start on April 5 at 10:00 am local. If your tour date sells out, we recommend popping over to Stubhub to see if any last-minute tickets are available.

Get your tickets to see Herbie Hancock this fall, before they’re gone!

September 13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater

September 14 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater

September 15 – St. Petersburg, FL – The Mahaffey Theater

September 17 – Auburn, AL – TBA

September 18 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

September 21 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center

September 22 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

September 24 – Chapel Hill, NC – Carolina Performing Arts Memorial Hall

September 25 – Charlotte, NC – Bluementhal Arts Center

September 27 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

September 28 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric

September 29 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center Prudential Hall

October 1 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Photo by Josh Brasted

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.