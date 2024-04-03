Herbie Hancock Announces North American Tour in Fall 2024

Jazz icon and composer Herbie Hancock is currently touring through the spring, and he just announced additional fall dates for 2024. The North American tour will span cities across the East Coast, plus one date in Toronto, Canada. There do not appear to be any official supporting acts, but does the “Rockit” hitmaker really need an opener?
This fall’s Herbie Hancock 2024 Tour will begin on September 13 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at Au-Rene Theater. The tour will close on October 1 in Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall.
The main spot to get tickets to the Herbie Hancock Fall Tour would be the artist’s website. There will also be a few presale events over at Ticketmaster, set to start on April 4 at 10:00 am local. The presale events will include Ticketmaster/Live Nation presales, plus a few venue presales.
General on-sale will start on April 5 at 10:00 am local. If your tour date sells out, we recommend popping over to Stubhub to see if any last-minute tickets are available.
Get your tickets to see Herbie Hancock this fall, before they’re gone!
Herbie Hancock 2024 Tour Dates
September 13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theater
September 14 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater
September 15 – St. Petersburg, FL – The Mahaffey Theater
September 17 – Auburn, AL – TBA
September 18 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center
September 21 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center
September 22 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
September 24 – Chapel Hill, NC – Carolina Performing Arts Memorial Hall
September 25 – Charlotte, NC – Bluementhal Arts Center
September 27 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
September 28 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric
September 29 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center Prudential Hall
October 1 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Photo by Josh Brasted
