Carrie Underwood Welcomes Beyoncé, Post Malone to the Country Family, Talks Broadening the Genre

No doubt about it, country music is cool again. And it’s largely thanks to the crossover appeal of artists like Jelly Roll, who got his start in an entirely different genre. Despite her status as the most-awarded country artist of all time, Carrie Underwood has been known to dabble elsewhere. Now, the “Before He Cheats” singer said she is thrilled to see country music embracing new sounds.

Carrie Underwood Embraces the “Broadening” of Genres

Beyoncé has explicitly said that her newest release is not a country album. Still, the Queen of Pop’s Texan roots shine through on Cowboy Carter, with cameos from Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Linda Martell. And the lead single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” debuted atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Hip-hop star Post Malone has left a string of virtual breadcrumbs indicating a country album is coming.

Underwood referenced both artists — along with Jelly Roll — as she talked about country music’s metamorphosis.

“[P]eople like that are artists first and foremost,” the GRAMMY winner told Yahoo. “They kind of weave in and out of different genres of music, and I think that’s really cool.”

“I love that people like Beyoncé, Post Malone and Jelly Roll, and people like that are artists first and foremost. They kind of weave in and out of different genres of music, and I think that’s really cool.” pic.twitter.com/u2NtovVVy4 — Beyoncé Press. (@beyoncepress) April 3, 2024

Country music offers “something for everybody now,” Underwood said. “If you like things that can cross over into other genres, you can find something that you love — and it’s all part of the same family,” she said. “I always welcome that.”

Carrie Announces ‘Savior Sunday’

As stated earlier, Underwood is no stranger to blending genres. In fact, the “Blown Away” singer recently announced plans to do so again with her new gospel radio station.

Underwood already has her Carrie’s Country station on SiriusXM, which plays country hits 24/7. However, the singer also held a special Savior Sunday segment on the channel. The segment, which plays gospel hits from throughout the decades, was popular enough to warrant its own station.

Underwood’s music has always been heavily influenced by her Christian faith. The American Idol season 4 winner leaned further into her gospel era with her 2021 album My Savior, which won her a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album in 2022.

While recording My Savior, Underwood spoke about her childhood church experiences. “That was probably one of my earliest music memories, singing these hymns in the congregation, and being on stage and singing in front of people for the first time,” she said. “It was always just familiar. These hymns are like a warm hug, just sweet familiar songs I’ve been singing and listening to my whole life.”

Featured image by Mike Coppola/WireImage