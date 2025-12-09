Here Are the Top-Selling Songs From Every Year in the 1970s, the Ultimate Soundtrack for 70s Kids

The 1970s were a diverse time for music. Seemingly every genre was operating at the top of its game. Countless incredible songs came out of the 1970s, including the top ten best-selling tracks below. If you were a kid in this era, these hits will drum up some nostalgia.

1970 – “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (Simon & Garfunkel)

Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” is a timeless message. The sentiment in this song made it an instant classic, earning it the title of the top-selling song of 1970. Despite its quick success, “Bridge Over Troubled Water” had staying power. Of course, it didn’t hurt that many of the duo’s famous peers thought to cover this song, keeping it in the rotation.

1971 – “Joy to the World” (Three Dog Night)

Three Dog Night isn’t a one-hit wonder, but they also aren’t the most enduring name—at least outside of the classic rock fanatic circle. However, if you don’t know their name, you likely know “Joy to the World.” The band helped to make this song a rock standard, thanks to its monumental sales in 1971.

1972 – “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” (Roberta Flack)

Rock didn’t reign supreme in 1972, which is shocking given the genre’s preeminence during this era. A R&B staple took the top spot this year: Roberta Flack’s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” This simple yet affecting ballad won over the masses with its tender lyrics and Flack’s emotional vocals.

1973 – “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree” (Tony Orlando & Dawn)

“Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree” is pop perfection. Though the instrumentation leans toward rock music (at least by today’s standards), the irresistible melody makes it unmistakably a pop tune. Even in 2025, this song scratches an itch. It certainly did so in 1973, given that it was the top-selling song of that year.

1974 – “The Way We Were” (Barbra Streisand)

Movie moments have always helped songs reach the top of the charts. That was the case in 1974 for Barbra Streisand’s “The Way We Were.” Inspired by the classic film of the same name, this wistful ballad captured the bittersweet romance in the script. This Streisand staple enthralled audiences and listeners alike.

1975 – “Love Will Keep Us Together” (Captain & Tennille)

While many ’70s kids will roll their eyes at the idea of Captain & Tennille’s “Love Will Keep Us Together”, the song was undoubtedly popular back in 1975. This sugary sweet pop hit was the top-selling song of that year. It’s really no wonder why. Even today, this song is recognizably catchy. It might be a little cheesy, but no one can say it’s not an earworm.

1976 – “Silly Love Songs” (Wings)

“Silly Love Songs” was one of many top-selling Wings songs. Paul McCartney proved he didn’t need his Beatles bandmates to be successful with this tongue-in-cheek track. Written as a jab to critics who thought his music was too trite compared to the musings of John Lennon or George Harrison, “Silly Love Songs” was just relatable enough to earn it the top spot in 1976.

1977 – “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)” (Rod Stewart)

As the ’70s drew to a close, music took a turn. Rod Stewart’s “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)” is indicative of that turn. This synth-accented song was a precursor to the sound rock would take in the ’80s. We’d call it ahead of its time, but given it was the top-selling song of 1977, it arrived at precisely the right moment.

1978 – “Shadow Dancing” (Andy Gibb)

Disco reigned supreme in 1978. As did The Bee Gees and their relatives. Andy Gibb earned the top-selling song of 1978 with “Shadow Dancing.” His brothers weren’t far behind, with “Stayin’ Alive” and “Night Fever” also being top tracks of this year.

1979 – “My Sharona” (The Knack)

New wave started to rear its head in 1979, with The Knack’s “My Sharona” being the top-selling song. This off-kilter song foreshadowed what was to come in the rock scene, paving the way for subsequent bands to try their hand at this new venture.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)