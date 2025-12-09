3 No. 1 Hit Country Songs From the 1970s That Simply Don’t Get Enough Praise

The most famous artists of the 1970s country music scene include John Denver, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Loretta Lynn, Glen Campbell, and several others. The most famous tracks from the decade include “Jolene”, “Rhinestone Cowboy”, “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, “Delta Dawn”, “The Gambler”, and, you guessed it, several others.

We are reminding you of these staples because they tend to soak up most of the limelight and are unquestionably the most famous singles from the decade. Although there are a bunch of other No. 1 hits that deserve a lot more credit. That being said, here are three No. 1 hit country songs from the 1970s that simply don’t get enough praise.

“You Decorated My Life” by Kenny Rogers

When one thinks of the height of Kenny Rogers‘ career, they likely think of his 1978 single, “The Gambler”. Don’t get us wrong, it is a great song, a staple, and one of the most popular country songs of all time. However, the praise that song receives consistently has taken away from the praise that Rogers’ “You Decorated My Life” deserves.

Released in 1979, the success of “The Gambler” carried on for Kenny Rogers. Following the release of this single, “You Decorated My Life” went on to peak at No. 1 on the country charts and at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Needless to say, it was a crossover success, and next time you want to listen to Rodgers, maybe switch it up and start out with this song.

“Two More Bottles Of Wine” by Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris was a fixture in the 1970s country music scene. Although she wasn’t a fixture like Dolly Parton, she gravitated towards a more humble disposition and roots-oriented sound. Despite keeping it fairly lowkey, Harris was still a massive success, and of her seven No. 1 hits, this one seemingly receives the least amount of praise.

Released in 1978, “Two More Bottles Of Wine” graced the No. 1 spot on the country charts. Holding the top spot for two weeks, the single charted for a total of 11. In the greater canon of 70s country music, people tend to forget to mention this single. Which is a shame, because it is well worth a revisit, or if you haven’t heard it, a discovery.

“If You’ve Got The Money, I’ve Got The Time” by Willie Nelson

If you are a devout fan of Willie Nelson, then you surely listen to this song regularly. However, if you are just a general country music fan, then this No. 1 hit has been overshadowed by Nelson’s many other No. 1 hits, such as “Always On My Mind”, “On The Road Again”, “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain”, and “Georgia On My Mind”.

Originally written and recorded by Lefty Frizzell in 1950, Willie Nelson took this mid-century country song and turned it into a 70s staple. Following the success of “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain”, Nelson released “If You’ve Got The Money, I’ve Got The Time” in 1976. Subsequently, it went on to peak at No. 1, becoming Nelson’s second solo No. 1 hit.

Photo Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images