How Bad Weather and a Skipped Concert Paved the Way for This Iconic Soul One-Hit Wonder From 1973

So much guidance around songwriting encourages expanding one’s horizons, trying something new, and getting a little uncomfortable. But what about the moments in musical history that proved doing none of these things can produce even better results? At least, this proved to be true for Ann Peebles the night she helped write “I Can’t Stand The Rain”.

Her 1973 hit was a classic song of the decade, easily wiggling its way into the brains of American listeners with its Top 40 chart position. However, if she had opted to buck up, put on a brave face, and head out into an environment she knew she didn’t enjoy, this one-hit wonder might have never existed in the first place.

Videos by American Songwriter

How “I Can’t Stand the Rain” Came Out of a Potential Bummer of a Night

Play video

On a fateful summer night in July 1973, Ann Peebles arrived at Royal Studios to wait for a group of friends and colleagues to arrive. The crew had plans to go see a concert in their city, Memphis, Tennessee. But just as they were about to leave the studio, a typically feisty Southern summer storm rolled over the city. The sky opened up, and Peebles, frustrated at her ruined plans, said to no one in particular, I can’t stand the rain.

Hi Records staff writer (and Peebles’ future husband) Don Bryant was a part of that group. And when he heard Peebles’ seemingly throwaway phrase, he immediately sat down at the piano and began brainstorming a song. So many other popular songs of the day had to do with viewing rain in romantic, wistful ways. Peebles’ comment inspired Bryant to do the opposite: write a song about how much you hate the rain because of how un-romantic it makes you feel.

“We didn’t go to the concert,” Peebles’ husband later told The Guardian. “We forgot about the concert.” Instead, they worked through the night. Peebles, Bryant, and DJ Bernard “Bernie” Miller co-wrote the track. Peebles sang the vocal track. By the next morning, they had their demo to share with Hi Records’ studio maestro, Willie Mitchell. Mitchell was later responsible for the raindrop sound effect, which he created with an electric timbale.

Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand The Rain” peaked at a modest No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100. Still, it was a culturally pervasive track. Countless artists sang the song’s praises, and in the years that followed Peebles’ release, equally as many musicians put out cover versions of their own. The most notable include Tina Turner, who included her cover on Private Dancer, and Eruption, who enjoyed great success with their disco version of the heartbreak tune.

Musical magic works in mysterious ways. But perhaps this story is a reminder that staying indoors where it’s safe, dry, and comfortable has its creative merit, too.

Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns