How Kansas’ First Top 40 Hit Came at the Last Possible Moment and Rescued the Band’s Career

It’s a story often told in the annals of rock music history. A band that desperately needs a hit comes up with one at the most opportune moment. And they do so with a song that was something of an afterthought.

Kansas checked both of those boxes on their first-ever US Top 40 hit. The song immediately transformed them from journeymen to one of the leading lights of the arena rock scene in the late 70s.

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They were named Kansas because that’s where they originated. Topeka, Kansas, to be exact. As was the case with so many American bands that revved up in the first half of the 70s, they trafficked in progressive rock. That style helped them court the album-oriented radio stations that were popping up all over the place in that era.

Kansas boasted some distinguishing characteristics that helped them stand out from the rest of the prog rock scene. Robby Steinhardt gave them a somewhat different instrumental slant with his violin. And Steve Walsh’s powerhouse pipes as lead singer also provided something a little extra.

The band worked hard touring through the Midwest, often as an opening act to bigger-name bands, who worried when they saw Kansas on the bill before them. That’s because their live performances always brought the heat. But their first three albums sold only moderately, while no singles dented the pop charts.

Kirshner’s Ultimatum

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Music impresario Don Kirshner signed Kansas to his Kirshner Records label at the start of their recording career. Kirshner loved the band. But he told them in no uncertain terms in the middle of the decade that hits would have to start coming soon if they were going to remain on the label.

That put intense pressure on the band during the making of their 1976 album Leftoverture. To make matters worse, Walsh, who usually contributed some to the writing, came up with writer’s block. As a result, guitarist Kerry Livgren had to write the bulk of the album.

With most of the material already having been worked out prior to entering the studio, Livgren surprised the band with one more possibility for the album. As fate would have it, it was the song that would turn Kansas into sudden superstars.

A “Wayward” Chance

“It’s an autobiographical song,” Livgren explained about “Carry On Wayward Son”. “Parallel to my musical career I’ve always been on a spiritual sojourn, looking for truth and meaning. It was a song of self-encouragement. I was telling myself to keep on looking and I would find what I sought.”

Kansas immediately knew the song was something special when they heard it. A dynamic arrangement, featuring a thrilling a cappella rendering of the refrain at the song’s beginning, made it even better. “Carry On Wayward Son” was released as the first single from Leftoverture in 1976.

Kansas provided a three-and-a-half-minute radio edit of the album version of the song, which clocked in a full two minutes longer. Many radio stations played the longer version anyway to get the full impact of the music. “Carry On Wayward Son” shot to No. 11 on the pop charts. And as such, it proved to be the last-minute savior for Kansas’ career in music.

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