I Bet Even The Biggest John Lennon Fans Have Never Heard These 4 Deep Cuts

Even though John Lennon was taken from us far too soon, he produced what feels like an endless wealth of music while he was alive. Both as part of The Beatles, with his wife Yoko Ono, and as a solo artist, Lennon was almost always working on music, and even the biggest fans might have missed a stray track or two. Let’s take a look at just a few John Lennon deep cuts I bet you’ve never heard before!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Grow Old With Me” from ‘Milk And Honey’ (1984)

Released several years after his passing, “Grow Old With Me” was actually recorded by John Lennon just weeks before his death in 1980. To many, it’s the last real ballad fans got from the legendary songwriter. And what a beautiful ballad it is. It’s a very emotional tune with a little bit of a Beatles energy to it. If anything, “Grow Old With Me” is a masterclass in songwriting alone; Lennon sings a very simple melody, with lyrics that could bring anyone to tears.

Fun fact: The Beatles worked on this song during the Anthology sessions before ultimately deciding to cut it.

“Bless You” from ‘Walls And Bridges’ (1974)

Even marginal John Lennon fans know about his “lost weekend,” a period of about 18 months in which Lennon was estranged from his wife, starting in 1973. He began a relationship with the couple’s former personal assistant and continued to work on music. And yet, Lennon’s mind seemed to constantly be on Ono regardless. That much is evident on “Bless You”, one of the more underrated songs from Walls And Bridges.

“Slippin’ And Slidin’” from ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll’ (1975)

Rock ‘N’ Roll is a point of contention for some John Lennon fans. Some love his return to his roots in rock and roll, while others didn’t love how many covers made it to this album. Regardless, you can tell Lennon was at least having fun on this album. Who wouldn’t enjoy covering their favorite songs from their youth? On the record, Lennon covers Little Richard’s “Slippin’ And Slidin’”. And while it’s a cover of a 1950s tune, it really doesn’t feel like Lennon is looking backward at all.

“Cleanup Time” from ‘Double Fantasy’ (1980)

An underrated gem from John Lennon’s final album before his passing, “Cleanup Time” makes it to our list of deep cuts. To be honest, I had never heard this song before writing this list, and I’m quite impressed. That horn section, the glamor and grandeur of it all. “Cleanup Time” is quite a funky delight.

Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images