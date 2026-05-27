George Strait and Lainey Wilson Are Taking Alan Jackson’s Farewell Concert Into Legendary Territory

Alan Jackson’s final concert just got a little more star power. Ahead of the highly-anticipated June 27 event, Jackson announced that he’s added George Strait and Lainey Wilson to the lineup.

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Jackson and Strait have teamed up many times over the course of their careers, including on the duets “Designated Drinker” and “Murder on Music Row.”

As for Wilson, she’s a long-time fan of Jackson, and was on hand to salute him when he won the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Dubbed Last Call With Alan – The Finale, the concert will feature performances from Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, and Miranda Lambert.

Little Big Town, Jake Owen, John Pardi, Thomas Rhett, and Carrie Underwood are also set to take the stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Rounding out the lineup are Lee Ann Womack, Adam Wright, Big City Brian Wright, and Carlisle Wright.

What to Know About Alan Jackson’s Final Concert

When Jackson announced his last-ever concert, he explained, “We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started, and that’s in Nashville, Tennessee–Music City–where country music lives. I gotta do the last one there.”

After the concert sold out, Jackson released another statement to his fans.

“I’m proud and overwhelmed by the response from my fans,” he said. “I’m just sorry there weren’t enough seats for everybody who wanted one. I appreciate all the people that have come to my shows and supported me over the years.”

The Nashville event has already sold out. However, Jackson recently announced that fans in Music City can catch the show in another way.

Jackson will hold a livestream of the concert at The Fisher Center. Fans who tune into the show that way can look forward to a live band on-stage to kick things off before the live stream.

Attendees will also be treated to free parking and air conditioning, perks those at the stadium show will not get.

Additionally, every ticket purchased for the live stream will help launch the Alan Jackson Legacy endowed scholarship at Belmont University. The scholarship will work to support and inspire the next generation of artists.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM