4 John Lennon Deep Cuts That Should Have Been Significantly Bigger Hits

John Lennon’s music could probably never be considered underrated. His work with The Beatles will probably live on forever. His solo works have also stood the test of time. That being said, John Lennon did dish out a few deep cuts that haven’t gotten as much love as hits like “Imagine” or “Instant Karma!”. Let’s take a look at a few somewhat forgotten John Lennon deep cuts that need way more love than they got back in the day!

“Isolation”

This Plastic Ono Band song came after John Lennon’s stint in therapy. That much is obvious by its lyrics and overall sound. While songs like “God” and “Mother” are the most renowned from this period of Lennon’s personal self-reflection, there’s something about “Isolation” that really shows him at his most vulnerable. Those closing lines still devastate me, years after I first heard this 1970 track for the first time: “The sun will never disappear / But the world may not have many years.”

“Oh My Love”

This song is one of several John Lennon deep cuts found on Imagine, and it’s a surprisingly soft and gentle tune for the often experimental and intense musician. “Oh My Love” is a spiritual exploration of the unique feeling of being truly and deeply in love. It’s almost like a gospel song, in a way. Fun fact: George Harrison plays the guitar on this song.

“How?”

Another deep cut from Imagine, “How?” shows Lennon coming to terms with his darker emotions. It’s surprisingly optimistic, considering the very lost and emotional edge of the album it is featured on. “How?” is John Lennon accepting the complicated nature of life, and he looks for the positive side of his struggles. If anything, this song is one of Lennon’s most uplifting and hopeful tunes.

“Love”

This is one of the finest releases to come out of Plastic Ono Band, and I think it’s one of the best John Lennon deep cuts out there. Lennon was obviously a pro at writing love songs, considering all the hits he wrote for The Beatles dealt with love in some capacity. “Love”, though, was inspired by Yoko Ono’s poetry and explored the spiritual freedom that comes with finding one’s special someone. The melody alone is unforgettable.

Photo by Dennis Stone/Mirrorpix/Getty Images