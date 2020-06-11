E.B. the Younger Releases New Single, “IDK (I Don’t Know)”

Midlake’s frontman, Eric Pulido, returns with a new single “IDK (I Don’t Know),” under recording name E.B. The Younger. Since early 2019, Pulido has developed a solo career alongside his work with his highly-acclaimed folk-rock band. In the midst of recording new Midlake material, Pulido took some time Coronavirus allotted him to lean into unfinished “E.B.” ideas.

“IDK,” released today via Bella Union Records, is a collective admission that none of us have all the answers. The song lands in the middle of what we will remember as a revolutionary year. It serves as a reminder that there is always more to be heard than said and still room to learn.

“At the heart of the song, I really wanted to express a sense of humility in a world enveloped by hubris,” Pulido shared of his timely piece. “Desiring to be an ear to listen before being another mouth to speak. I feel that there’s peace in recognition of not having all of the answers. Yet, being able to lean on something greater, or just someone else in the search.”

Pulido enters a newfound soundscape with the guidance of early influencers. His latest nods to the classic craft of George Harrison and Tom Petty while incorporating fellow Midlakers in a new way. With McKenzie Smith on drums, Joey McClellan’s guitar work, Daniel Creamer on keys, and Scott Lee’s backing vocals, “IDK” is familiar, yet wields a life of its own. The dynamic production process displays itself as the song builds verse-by-verse. Recorded remotely and in succession, Pulido described the process as a “musical telephone game of sorts.”

“Each member added their respective part with no direction or influence except what was recorded before them,” the artist explained about the song sequencing. The production is among countless displays of true artistry tested by the limitations put in place by this global pandemic. “We like how the experiment came together. But, we definitely prefer being in the same room when making music,” he responded to the group’s improvisions.In alignment with the lyrical messaging, Pulido announced yesterday that he will donate 100% of the proceeds for the E.B. Younger single via Bandcamp to the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund. Listen to “IDK” by E.B. The Younger below to support LDF’s transformative mission to achieve racial justice, equality, and an inclusive society.

<a href="http://ebtheyounger.bandcamp.com/track/idk-i-dont-know">IDK (I Don't Know) by E.B. The Younger</a>

Photo: Paxton Maroney