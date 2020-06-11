“During these shows,” explains Levi Ware, “we connect with artists in their own homes for a brief 6-10 minute interview and a song performance dedicated to specific kids in hospitals around the world. Because of the pandemic, we also started to provide messages of love, support and appreciation to our first responders and healthcare providers, who have dedicated themselves to caring for others during this emergency. Incredibly, Melodic went from producing and average of two shows a month to three shows per week, and we’re supporting more kids, working with more artists and creating more content than ever in our 10-year history.”



Melodic Caring Project, co-founded by recording artist Levi Ware and his wife Stephanie, first tapped into the array of local concerts in the Seattle area, livestreaming artists’ scheduled shows from local clubs to local hospital wards populated by severely ill children they dubbed rockSTARS. During each live broadcast the artist on stage calls the patients out by name, offering love and support to each child and their families. The organization slowly expanded its dominion to add shows originating from much larger venues—some in other cities—by high profile artists, among them Brandi Carlile, Jools Holland, Coldplay, Hozier, The ROOTS, Lukas Nelson, Black Eyed Peas, Fitz and the Tantrums, Andy Grammar, Jason Mraz, Amos Lee, David Crosby, X Ambassadors and many others.



Since its inception, the organization has impacted the lives of over 15,000 children and family members with personalized concerts viewed from hospital rooms around the world.



Melodic Caring Project has essentially brought the outside world directly to children too sick to leave their hospital beds. With live concerts furloughed during the current pandemic, MCP has used its existing technology to service an already captive audience with fresh, original content and now expand their reach to include so many living in isolation the world over. In this time of social distancing that the public at large is experiencing for the first time, there has never been a greater need for the healing power of music.



