I Love Sad Country Songs Like “Whiskey Lullaby”—Here Are 3 That Hurt Just as Much

Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss’ “Whiskey Lullaby” is easily one of the saddest country songs out there. In 2004, the tragic storytelling of “Whiskey Lullaby” captured the hearts of country music fans everywhere, and even won the song a CMA for song of the year the year after. Here are a few songs that remind me of “Whiskey Lullaby”, if you’re looking for another country tearjerker.

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“Don’t Take The Girl” by Tim McGraw

This Tim McGraw hit is similar to “Whiskey Lullaby” in that it tells a story that develops as the song goes on. Although the characters in the song start as just a couple of little kids, the story has you rooting for them by the end, when you realize that little Johnny has gotten married to the little girl in the story. As tragedy strikes in this Tim McGraw hit, “Don’t Take The Girl” takes on multiple meanings.

Take the very breath you gave me

Take the heart from my chest

I’ll gladly take her place if you’ll let me

Make this my last request

Take me out of this world

God, please, don’t take the girl.

When asked whether the girl in the song dies, McGraw shared his take on the ending. “The mom? I think the mom probably dies,” Tim admitted to The Bobby Bones Show. “It makes it more sad, right?”

“If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me(Her Memory Will)” by George Jones

Content-wise, this song definitely has some similarities to Paisley and Krauss’ classic. Similar to how the loss of a loved one causes a character in “Whiskey Lullaby” to start drinking, Jones admits that the heartbreak he feels over a lost lover will probably kill him if the drinking doesn’t first.

And if drinking don’t kill me

Her memory will

I can’t hold out much longer

The way that I feel

With the blood from my body

I could start my own still

But if drinking don’t kill me

Her memory will.

“Need You Now” by Lady Antebellum

As far as country music goes, “Need You Now” is probably the magnum opus of sad songs. Not to mention, if you love the harmonies in “Whiskey Lullaby”, I have no doubt you’ll be obsessed with the way Scott, Kelley, and Haywood’s voices blend in “Need You Now”. Even though this song isn’t necessarily about the death of a loved one, it sounds like it could go a couple of different ways because of how simple the chorus is.

It’s a quarter after one

I’m a little drunk, and I need you now

Said I wouldn’t call

But I’ve lost all control, and I need you now

And I don’t know how I can do without

I just need you now.

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