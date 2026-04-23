3 Country One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Almost Everyone Has Forgotten About

One hit song in country music doesn’t always mean the beginning of a successful career. These are three pretty amazing one-hit wonders from the 80s, songs that most people have already forgotten about.

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“You’re Gettin’ To Me Again” by Jim Glaser

Jim Glaser had one No. 1 single, and that song was “You’re Gettin’ To Me Again”. Out in 1984, the song is on Glaser’s The Man In The Mirror record.

Written by Woody Bomar and Pat McManus, “You’re Gettin’ To Me Again” says, “”I rise in the morning but I don’t shine / Something’s heavy on this heart of mine / Another empty day so hard to begin / Look in the mirror and I see a stranger / I feel it coming again and I know the danger / It’s plain to see you’re gettin’ to me again.“

“You’re Gettin’ To Me Again” is Glaser’s only single to reach the top of the charts. He did have a Top 10 hit, with “If I Could Only Dance With You”, the single before “You’re Gettin’ To Me Again”.

“You’re The Best Break This Old Heart Ever Had” by Ed Bruce

By the time Ed Bruce released “You’re The Best Break This Old Heart Ever Had” in 1981, he had been part of country music for almost 25 years. His debut single, “Rockin’ Bobbin’ Baby” came out in 1957. In the years since then, Bruce had some moderate hits. But it wasn’t until 1981 that Bruce hit No. 1 with “You’re The Best Break This Old Heart Ever Had”.

On Bruce’s ninth studio album, One To One, Wayland Holyfield and Randy Hatch are the song’s two writers. “One To One” says, “You’re the best break this old heart ever had / You’re all the good luck that I’ll never need to have / Never thought I’d ever love again like that / You’re the best break this old heart ever had.”

“Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On” by Mel McDaniel

Out in 1984, “Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On” is Mel McDaniel’s sole No. 1 single. The song, written by Bob McDill, is on McDaniel’s Let It Roll record.

“Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On” is a light-hearted tune about a beautiful woman. The song says, “Up by the bus stop and across the street / Open up their windows to take a peek / While she goes walking, rockin’ like a rollin’ stone / Heaven help us, baby’s got her blue jeans on.”

In 2006, Sammy Kershaw included a cover of “Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On” on his Honky Tonk Boots record.

“Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On” is McDaniel’s only No. 1 single. But he did have other songs to reach the Top 10, including “Right In The Palm Of Your Hand” and “Stand Up”.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns