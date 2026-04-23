3 Covers of 70s Songs That Are So Good, You’ll Forget They’re Not the Originals

There are some songs that just never quite go away. In recent years, music from the 70s, especially, has captured the attention of younger generations, leading other artists to try their hand at some of these classic songs. Here are some covers of 70s hits, in case you’re looking for a new excuse to listen to the classics.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Jolene” Covered by Miley Cyrus

It’s no secret that Miley Cyrus has close ties to Dolly Parton. But when Cyrus decided to do her own take on one of Parton’s biggest songs back in 2012, fans were astounded at how well the 1973 hit fit her vocally. Honestly, though, no one should be shocked. Miley Cyrus has always had the perfect vocal chops for country music.

Also, Parton is literally her godmother, for goodness’ sake. In an interview with Howard Stern, Parton talked about how she became close with Miley’s father, Billy Ray.

“When Billy had the big song, ‘Achy Breaky Heart’, well, we toured together,” Parton explained. “We just got to be good friends, ’cause he’s a Kentucky boy, I’m from Tennessee.”

When Cyrus found out he was having a daughter, of course, who better to ask to be her godmother than Dolly Parton?

“Rocket Man” Covered by Kate Bush

Several years after the release of “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, Kate Bush put out a cover of Elton John’s “Rocket Man”, and honestly, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever heard.

As it turns out, Elton John is a pretty big Kate Bush fan, too. In The Kate Bush Story: Running Up That Hill documentary, John talked about how Bush’s duet with Peter Gabriel, “Don’t Give Up” helped him overcome addictions.

“This was one record that saved my life,” he shared, “That record helped me get sober. So she played a big part in my rebirth. That record helped me so much. I never told her that, but it did.”

“Dreams” Covered by Kelsea Ballerini

“Dreams” probably isn’t the kind of song you would expect Kelsea Ballerini to do a cover of, but looking back at her version from a couple of years ago, we have to say she crushed it.

Although Ballerini isn’t the first to do a cover of the Fleetwood Mac hit, which saw a viral resurgence in the early 2020s, she definitely does one of the best country versions I’ve ever heard. Chappell Roan also has a killer cover of this song though, if you want to check it out.

Photo by: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum