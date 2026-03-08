I Still Can’t Believe That No One Turned These 3 Country Story Songs Into Movies

Some country story songs are so good, it only makes sense that Hollywood would put out a movie or TV show about them. Surprisingly, the following country story songs haven’t been adapted to the small or large screen. I think that’s crazy, but these country songs would make absolutely amazing films. Let’s take a look! A few of these might surprise you.

“He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones (1980)

Could you imagine the absolutely heartwrenching romantic drama that could be made from this legendary country tune? “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones, released in 1980, might just be the saddest country tune of all time. The song follows the story of a man who continues to love one particular woman, even though she has left him. He finally stops loving her at the end of the song, but only because he has died. It’s a classic country tearjerker. And, shockingly, nobody has turned this song into a movie. Yet.

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia” by Charlie Daniels Band (1979)

Is there a more iconic country rock story song out there? While “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” by The Charlie Daniels Band hasn’t been made into a formal film or TV show, it has wiggled its way into pop culture in other ways. This famous tune about a fiddler battling it out with the Devil himself has been covered many times, notably by Nickelback, Primus, and other outfits. The song has also inspired numerous spinoffs and obvious “sequel” songs based on the premise of the original. Sadly, though, we haven’t gotten a feature film yet.

“Fancy” by Bobbie Gentry (1969)

You might know this song from Bobbie Gentry’s original version, or you might recognize it from Reba McEntire’s version from 1991. Either way, the theme is the same: a woman tries her best to overcome generational poverty. It’s one of the most inspiring country story songs out there. Bobbie Gentry herself said that the Southern gothic tune was also a feminist statement, one that could inspire many today. And while Reba’s music video for the song was quite beautiful, we still have not gotten an actual movie based on this song. “Fancy” deserves a shot, in my opinion.

Photo Courtesy of Capitol Records