Rock Hall Nominee Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Unforeseen Complications Beyond Their Control

Pink won’t be performing in Mexico this April. In a statement, the concert promoter behind the singer’s scheduled shows announced the cancellations.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Due to complications arising from an unforeseen circumstance affecting the event’s logistics—beyond the control of the artist, the promoter, and the venue—P!NK’s shows scheduled for April 26 and 27 at Estadio GNP Seguros will not take place,” the statement read.

The statement added, “We understand the excitement around attending these concerts and deeply appreciate the understanding of all fans.”

Fans who purchased their tickets on Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Those who bought their tickets at the box office can request a refund in the coming days.

Excitement for Pink’s Mexico shows was high, as the singer hadn’t performed in the country in more than 20 years. In fact, in November, Pink added the second Mexico date to her schedule after the first one sold out.

Aside from the Mexico concerts, Pink only has one other scheduled show this year. She will headline Curebound Concert for Cures in San Diego, California, on May 15.

Pink Nabs Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Last month, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame gave Pink some good news. The singer was announced as one of 17 performer nominees under consideration for induction in 2026.

“How is this possible?! Look what we did together y’all!!!!!” Pink wrote on Instagram in the wake of the news. “I never ever fit neatly into a box. That was kind of the whole point.”

“This nomination isn’t mine; it’s ours,” she added. “It’s for every one of us who ever felt like an outsider or underdog and found something in this music that made them feel less alone.”

Pink—along with fellow nominees including Mariah Carey, Oasis, and Phil Collins—will have to wait until April to find out if their nomination becomes an induction.

“This diverse list of talented Nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a press release. “Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2026 this fall.”