The Meaning Behind Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood”

Within two years, Bronx, New York rapper Ice Spice, real name Isis Gaston, has gained nearly 3.5 million followers on Instagram, along with even more attention for her TikTok viral single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “Bikini Bottom,” both released in 2022.

Everything was leading up to Gaston’s debut six-song EP, Like..? released in January of 2023, including opening its track “In Ha Mood.”

Party Time Meaning

In the opening verse of “In Ha Mood,” Spice is talking about a man who is trying to convince her to stay with him, but she just wants to live it up—and play.

He a rapper, but don’t got a chance

Stuck in my ways so I’m lovin’ my bands

Like a million views in a day

It’s so many ways to get paid

I tried dippin’, he bеgged me to stay

Bae, I’m not stayin’, I just wanna play

False Friends

Further into the lyrics, “In Ha Mood” shifts from a relationship into a deeper meaning, centered around how she responds to fake friends or anyone who thought she couldn’t make it.

Instead, she’s standing on her own and moving ahead in her success, and remaining a viral sensation.

No friends, I don’t fuck with the fakes

Sayin’ they love me, but wantin’ my place

Step in the party, I’m lookin’ the baddest

So the paparazzi in my face

Pretty bitch, but I came from the gutter

Said I’d be lit by the end of the summer

And I’m proud that I’m still gettin’ bigger

Goin’ viral is gettin’ ’em sicker

The Story of Ice Spice… So Far (2021 – 2023)

Born on January 1, 2000, Gaston’s music career started while she was studying at Purchase College in New York. Gaston had other ambitions outside the books and eventually dropped out after connecting with fellow student, producer, and collaborator RiotUSA, who helped her release her first song “Bully Freestyle” in 2021.

Soon after, the popularity of her song “Name of Love” on SoundCloud led to her pulling in a massive fanbase on Instagram.

Virality

Now, Gaston has millions of fans, whom she has dubbed “Munchkins,” and even landed a recent campaign with Adidas and Ivy Park since debuting.

Gaston’s sarcasm and willingness to take a joke has also been a magnet to hundreds of thousands of those who follow her. When someone recently suggested she needed a stylist and posted a photo of Ice Spice inside a bodega wearing a red, white, and blue jeans outfit, Gaston’s simple reply of “u wouldn’t get it” pulled in nearly 18 million views and more than 300,000 comments.

PinkPantheress

In 2022, Ice Spice joined U.K. artist PinkPantheress for a remix of her song “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.” The original version of the song is featured on PinkPantheress’ 2022 EP Take Me Home.

“I saw that [Ice Spice] followed me because I was on Instagram, and I never go on Instagram,” said PinkPantheress of the Bronx artist. “I thought it was cool because I didn’t think she even knew who I was. I popped in [the DMs] and said, ‘Whenever you’re in the UK, I’d love to meet.’ I think she’s really cool, above the music and everything. She said she was a fan [of mine], and I was like, ‘OK, amazing.’”

Beyond ‘Like..?’

Now, the 23-year-old singer is ready to move well beyond her debut.

“I definitely have a natural hustle and a drive to want to be successful, and be able to take care of myself and depend on myself,” said Gaston of her success so far.

“I did work really hard to get to where I am now,” added Gaston, “and I still am working really hard every day.”

Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic