I’m Still Shocked That No One Remembers These 3 Hit Rock Songs From 1979

Rock music was changing fast by the time the late 1970s rolled around. In fact, if you look at the biggest hits of that era, many of the rock songs that charted vary wildly from rock and roll to new wave rock to punk to post-punk. It’s a fine selection to go through, but I’m particularly fond of the following three often-forgotten rock songs from 1979.

“Cool For Cats” by Squeeze

Remember this new wave post-punk hit from the rock band Squeeze? “Cool For Cats” did particularly well that year, peaking at No. 2 on the UK charts. It’s a rare gem for the band, as it featured the thick-accent vocals of lyricist Chris Difford. It’s a celebration of the old-school rock social scene that the band members grew up in, and it’s quite a nostalgic tune for anyone who grew up in the early 60s or the 70s, and it’s still a pub rock go-to in the UK and US alike.

“Brass In Pocket” by The Pretenders

Rock band The Pretenders released this new wave hit in November 1979. It’s only one of the latest releases of the year (and decade), and it still stands out today. Written by Chrissie Hynde and James Honeyman-Scott, “Brass In Pocket” is a standout release from the band’s debut album, and one of the finest predictors of what rock music would sound like in the 1980s. Listeners at the time vibed with it, too, consider the song made it to No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The music video for “Brass In Pocket” was one of the first to make it to MTV when it launched in 1981.

“Babe” by Styx

Diehard 1970s rock fans will probably remember this entry on our list of hit rock songs from 1979, but I think, in the grand scheme of music history, most people might not remember this soft rock gem from Styx. “Babe” was released in September 1979, and it’s a soft rock gem that only occasionally seems to pop up on classic rock radio. At the time of its release, it was a chart-topping hit on the Hot 100, among other charts. If you’re a fan of Dennis DeYoung’s songwriting, this one’s a real treat.

