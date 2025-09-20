3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s With Tragic Backstories

The 1990s really do seem like the era for one-hit wonders. A lot of great musicians and bands produced solitary hits that decade, but never could replicate the charting power of that one song. And some one-hit wonders from that era have tragic backstories. Let’s take a look.

“Crush” by Jennifer Paige

Jennifer Paige should have been a way bigger pop star than she was afforded. Such is the music industry. I could see her being up there with the greats. And, sadly, Paige went through quite a lot after her 1998 hit “Crush” became her only big hit.

In the early 2000s, both of Paige’s parents died in the span of just two weeks apart from each other. In 2010, her home was destroyed in a flood shortly before she planned to sell it. And just a few years later, Paige was diagnosed with skin cancer. Thankfully, Paige recovered from the illness, and I can’t help but feel awful for what she went through at the turn of the millennium. Her last release was in 2017, and I would love to see a comeback from her.

“No Rain” by Blind Melon

This alt-rock group scored a major hit with the 1993 song “No Rain”, and they never scored another Hot 100 hit again. This one was really unavoidable. Blind Melon’s tragedy involving frontman Shannon Hoon sticks out among all of the one-hit wonders with tragic backstories from the 90s that I can think of.

Blind Melon’s famed first frontman, Shannon Hoon, struggled with substance abuse. He was advised by his counselor to avoid touring as he tried to get sober, but he refused. After just a few weeks on tour in 1995, Hoon was found dead on the band’s tour bus from an overdose-related heart attack. The band eventually broke up in 1999. They have since reunited as of 2006.

“Would I Lie To You?” by Charles & Eddie

Remember this R&B hit from 1992? “Would I Lie To You” by Charles & Eddie was the group’s only hit in the US. They would later disband in 1997.

Unfortunately, Charles & Eddie make it to our list of one-hit wonders with tragic backstories for a particularly heartbreaking reason. Charles Pettigrew, one half of the duo, had been discussing a reunion with Eddie Chacon in the very early 2000s. In fact, the pair had been trading demos for a minute, and it seemed like they would actually get back together. Tragically, Charles did not tell his musical partner that he had been diagnosed with cancer. He passed in 2001 at the age of only 37, and the Charles & Eddie duo died with him. Eddie continues to release solo music today.

