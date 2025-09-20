On This Day in 1975, David Bowie Landed His First US No. 1 With a Little Help From This Beatles Legend

Fifty years ago, the United States had never seen anything quite like David Bowie. In the early ’70s, the Londoner gained fame in his home country with his flamboyant alter ego Ziggy Stardust, an androgynous extraterrestrial rocker with a bright red mullet and a penchant for sparkling jumpsuits. Then, just like that, Ziggy was gone, his life snuffed out in front of 5,000 unsuspecting fans.

Two years later, Bowie ushered in a brand-new persona: The Thin White Duke, an impassive, often controversial figure described as “dry ice masquerading as fire.” In the space between Ziggy Stardust and The Thin White Duke came his ninth studio album, Young Americans. The record gave Bowie his first #1 hit on this day in 1975.

David Bowie Vented His Frustration With “Fame” On His First U.S. No. 1 Hit

In the early ’70s, both David Bowie and John Lennon were in New York seeking… something. Bowie was still grappling with Ziggy Stardust fame, whereas Lennon was trying to discover who he was without the Beatles.

Their paths eventually crossed at a party hosted by Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor. At that nexus of celebrity, soul-searching, and substance use came “Fame.” Puerto Rican guitarist Carlos Alomar gifted Bowie the song’s instantly recognizable guitar riff, originally intended for Bowie’s cover of the Flares’ doo-wop hit “Foot-Stompin.’”

Deciding the riff would be wasted on a cover, the “Starman” crooner teamed up with Lennon to write what would become “Fame.” Together, they painted a less than rosy (but ridiculously catchy) picture of celebrity: Fame (fame) lets him lose hard to swallow / Fame (fame) puts you there where things are hollow.

“Fame” didn’t quite take off in Europe, where Bowie was already a household name. But clearly, listeners in the U.S. were paying attention. The song gave Bowie his first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper.

It Wasn’t His Favorite

Without “Fame,” David Bowie’s career may never have taken off across the pond. Still, the six-time Grammy winner never embraced it quite as much as Americans did. In 1990, Bowie called “it “Fame” his least favorite track on Young Americans.

“I’d had very upsetting management problems and a lot of that was built into the song. I’ve left all that behind me, now,” he said in 1990.

Summing up his breakout hit, Bowie added, “I think fame itself is not a rewarding thing. The most you can say is that it gets you a seat in restaurants.”

Featured image by Ellen Graham/Getty Images