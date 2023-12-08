Interview: Dove Cameron on Writing the Feminist Anthem “Breakfast”

Dove Cameron wasn’t trying to write a feminist anthem with “Breakfast,” but that’s exactly what it turned out to be. The song was released in June 2022 as a single off her debut album Alchemical: Volume 1, the same month as when Roe V. Wade was overturned, which protected women’s constitutional right to have an abortion. The song stems from an abusive relationship Cameron was in, yet took on a new meaning in light of Roe V. Wade with such pointed lyrics as: I eat boys like you for breakfast / One by one hung on my necklace / And they’ll always be mine / It makes me feel alive / I eat boys like you for breakfast / And I know that you tried your bestest / I never said it’s right / But I’m gonna keep doing it.

Videos by American Songwriter

Below, Cameron shares with American Songwriter the inspiration behind the bold statement.

[RELATED: Interview: The Meaning Behind Dove Cameron’s Sultry Hit “Boyfriend”]

“‘Breakfast’ was another one of those things where it took on a life of its own when Roe v. Wade was being overturned. I had written ‘Breakfast’ about an experience I had with a man who had so greatly diminished me to an object and it was very clear that he didn’t see me as a full human being. I was starting to write all of these cheeky lyrics about who he was and this kind of pompous, arrogant, big-man-on-campus narcissist, this archetype of a human being that I didn’t really realize I was spending time with until it was way too late. I never said it’s right / But I’m gonna keep doing it: That is the commentary on the female experience in the patriarchy and this cheeky nudge and a wink because I always do believe in delivering certain messages with a little bit of camp and levity.

Then when the music video started to take shape and I realized what it was going to be like that the song really came to life for me in a totally new way. It was really inspiring to see people using it for these marches to fight against everything that was going on with Roe V. Wade. It was really a beautiful, affirming moment for me. I do believe that universality isn’t as specific and sometimes these micro experiences that you may have actually turn into a macro commentary on what’s going on for most women, or most people. I think that’s really beautiful about the songwriting process.”

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images