Pop Royalty: Ranking Britney Spears’ Albums

Britney Spears has long been known as a pop icon. Since she strutted onto the scene in the “…Baby One More Time” video in 1998, she has continued to be a force in the genre—and she’s got nine studio albums to prove it. Throughout her storied career, Spears has continued to reinvent herself, with each album reflecting a different stage of her artistry. See how we’ve ranked them below.

When Britney Jean was released in 2013, it was billed as Spears’ most personal album to date, but when listening to it, it’s hard to believe that statement. Though Spears co-wrote all of the songs, aside from the opening number “Alien” which captures a sense of loneliness and feeling out of place in the world, the album is sparse on that personal touch that was promised. While all of Spears’ albums are special in their own right, Britney Jean falls short in comparison to her other work.

Femme Fatale arrived during an era when EDM and electro-pop were dominating the radio. In 2011, Spears’ album was chock full of pop bangers that maintained a high energy from start to finish. While each song is catchier than the next (“Till the World Ends,” “Inside Out,” and “Criminal” are among the standouts), Femme Fatale lacks substance and doesn’t move her sound forward as much as some of her other efforts.

The world wouldn’t know who Britney Spears is without …Baby One More Time. When Spears recorded the album in 1998, she was a 17-year-old with a confident voice and incomparable work ethic. This became the formula for the history-making album, which is the best-selling debut album by a female artist, with a whopping 25 million copies sold worldwide. The title track and accompanying video single-handedly shot Spears into superstardom, with the supporting tracks touching on themes ranging from love to undying friendship. …Baby One More Time laid the foundation for Spears’ unofficial designation as the Princess of Pop.

Building upon the success of …Baby One More Time, Spears released her sophomore endeavor Oops!…I Did It Again in 2000. It set a record for the largest first-week sales by a female artist that took 15 years to break (with Adele doing the honors). With her voice sounding even “Stronger,” Spears proved she was far more than a one-hit wonder with such gems as the title track, “Lucky,” and the tender-hearted “Dear Diary” that she helped write. Oops! established Spears as a bonafide superstar with a collection of songs that are just as memorable today as they were more than 20 years ago.

The middle of Spears’ career was marked by Circus. Released on her birthday (December 2) in 2008, Spears proved she still had fire with hits like “Womanizer” and the title track which are quintessential Spears songs. The album overall is the perfect blend of sweet and spicy, whether she’s making a bold statement such as, I’m like the ring leader / I call the shots, or penning a heartfelt ballad for her two sons on “My Baby.” While Circus isn’t the strongest of her albums, it’s certainly one of the sweetest.

Britney was a major stepping stone in the megastar’s career. It acted as a bridge from ...Baby One More Time and Oops!...I Did It Again, marking her transition into womanhood. Songs like “I’m a Slave 4 U” and “Boys” showed that she could conquer a song outside the bubblegum pop sound she was known for, while “Cinderella” and “Lonely” proved her to be a confident songwriter who wouldn’t let someone hold her back. With Spears taking more creative control, Britney is easily one of her best albums.

Like Britney, In the Zone continued Spears’ evolution as an artist. Infusing hip-hop flavors into her pop sound, Spears was an active co-writer while selecting the producers she wanted to work with. Her vision paid off. In the Zone is widely regarded amongst fans as one of her best works between its bold sound balanced with softer moments like the ballad “Everytime.” In the Zone is an important moment in her career that holds up to this day.

Spears’ most recent album Glory is far and away one of her best. Despite being in the grips of the stringent conservatorship when the album was released in 2016 (she was freed from the conservatorship in 2021), Spears glows on Glory. Between co-writing several tracks and singing in different languages, Glory truly expanded Spears’ artistry. She was hands-on creatively while getting to flex all the different flavors of her voice. Even seven years later, Glory is the gift that keeps on giving.

It should be no surprise to fans and critics alike that Blackout lands at the top of this list. Despite being released during a tumultuous time in Spears’ life, Blackout proves that her artistic integrity is always front and center. The dark, gritty production that defines the album makes for several intriguing songs that sound different than anything Spears had put out before. Spears shines a light through the darkness with Blackout, standing the test of time as her best album.

