Selena Gomez Appears to Confirm Benny Blanco Relationship: “He Is My Absolute Everything”

Back in 2002, singer Selena Gomez started her journey in Hollywood, starring in the television series Barney & Friends. Since then, the star became a household name as she won a Billboard Music Award, 16 Guinness World Records, and even two MTV Video Music Awards. She even landed roles in shows like Only Murders in the Building. Recently, the actress gained the attention of her fans when a picture of her supposedly cuddling up to record producer Benny Blanco caused her to set the record straight on their relationship.

The first rumors to surround Gomez and Blanco started when a fan account of the star shared a picture of them enjoying time together. While many speculated about the picture and if they were together, Gomez decided to speak out, saying “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” She fired off another comment simply reading, “love.”

Gomez and Blanco didn’t start their apparent relationship overnight. The pair worked together on her hit “Single Soon.” Before that, they once again collaborated on the 2019 “I Can’t Get Enough”. Blanco even appeared in the music video, dancing in a teddy bear costume.

Gomez Setting The Record Straight

Although many shared their love and support for Gomez, others pointed to Blanco’s past, accusing him of criticizing Gomez’s Rare Beauty cosmetic brand. In 2020, Blanco worked with Justin Bieber on “Lonely,” who just happened to be the ex-boyfriend of the singer. At the time, he said, “Justin is not one of those, like, cookie-cutter pop artists, you know they’re, like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line.’” Fans took issue with the comments, claiming he insulted her.

Responding to several comments, Gomez defended Blanco, writing, “I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in (m)y life at all.”

As for the 2020 comments from Blanco, it seemed to not matter to Gomez as she commented, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

