Is a New Album from The Kills on the Way?

English rock group The Kills has just hinted at a possible return in a new Instagram post. The band has been on a hiatus since 2018, although they did recently host a photo exhibition that was held in New York City, as well as Los Angeles.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Instagram post in question consisted of a photo depicting The Kills members Alison “VV” Mosshart and Jamie “Hotel” Hince posing by a car parked in a dirt parking lot. The post is captioned with the date 7.25.23. Many fans speculate that the post indicates that the band will be releasing new music on that date.

RELATED: Dan + Shay Tease New Album, Release Single “Save Me The Trouble”

The band has released five studio albums, with the most recent being the 2016 project Ash & Ice. The Kills has not released music since their single, “List Of Demands (Reparations),” in 2018. However, the group has since dropped rereleases of some of their respective albums. In December 2020, The Kills unveiled a rarities collection titled Little Bastards.

The Kills formed in 2001 and released its debut album, Keep on Your Mean Side, in 2003. American Songwriter previously described the band’s “minimalistic tone” in the early years. “There were significant swells and powerful punches, but much of the band’s music also boasts a palpable restraint, the sonic equivalent of jabbing the wall, not the open air. But, as Mosshart and Hince explain it, that was because they were simply making the most of what two people could create in a room while keeping a focus on what could be replicated on stage together without much supplementation.”

“On stage our chemistry is a mixture of nerves and just being – looking at each other and having all these feelings like, ‘We’re doing this!’ and being scared,” Hince says. “The hairs on my arm are standing up just thinking about it. Throwing all those things together, it’s just like, ‘Fuck!’

“Part of being in a band for eighteen years and still doing it and still being relevant,” Hince adds, “you have to be adaptable and be really resilient. So, we’ve used this time to our advantage. We’re writing as much as we can, being as creative as we can for when the doors open and the future is bright again.”