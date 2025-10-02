It Breaks My Heart That Almost No One Remembers These 3 Forgotten Songs From 1974

With so much insanely good music to come out of one decade, it’s no surprise that a lot of solid, delightful, and memorable songs from the 1970s have been forgotten by many average listeners. It happens in every generation. I’m sure there are millions of people out there who haven’t heard a majority of the best songs from the 70s. Let’s refresh your memory and take a look at just three forgotten songs from the year 1974 that deserve way more love today. Personally, I think at least a couple of these songs should have been bigger hits.

“September Gurls” by Big Star

“September Gurls” by Big Star was released in August 1974 and became one of the most underrated power pop songs of the year. A tribute to The Beach Boys, at least when it comes to the reference to “California Girls”, this song explores the relationships Alex Chilton had with a number of women in his life at the time. Personally, I love that mando-guitar solo. It’s a pretty unique song compared to similar folksy, jangle pop songs of that era.

“Keep On Smilin’” by Wet Willie

How about a little bit of Southern rock? “Keep On Smilin’” by Wet Willie debuted in May 1974 and served as the title track of their third album. The song was the band’s first Top 40 single, and it is considered by many fans today to be their biggest career hit. “Keep On Smilin’” hit No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and did similarly well in Canada.

“Nothing From Nothing” by Billy Preston

More often than not, the legendary Billy Preston is known for his work with The Beatles. That’s both a good thing and a bad thing. On one hand… what an amazing collaboration to be known for. On the other hand, far too much of Preston’s non-Beatles work has been forgotten or outright ignored by mainstream audiences. That’s a shame, because his solo albums are absolutely amazing.

I included “Nothing From Nothing” on our list of forgotten songs from 1974, simply because, despite making it all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart that year, many listeners today wouldn’t recognize the song. But this track is stunning. And the whole of The Kids & Me is one of the finest soul pop albums of the 1970s.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images