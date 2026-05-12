3 Underrated Country Ballads From the 1960s That Still Break Hearts Today

There are a lot of country ballads from the 1960s that don’t get as much airplay or attention today. And I think the following three underrated country ballads from the 1960s deserve some retrospective love. Let’s dive into a few serious heartbreakers and tearjerkers, shall we?

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“Still” by Bill Anderson from ‘Still’ (1963)

“I’ve lost count of the hours and I’ve lost track of the days / In fact, I’ve lost just about everything since you went away.”

“Still” by Bill Anderson was released in 1963, and it was quite the hit that year. The sad country ballad peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Hot Country Singles chart. It’s your standard spoken-then-sung country tale about a man who misses his love and will remain waiting for her forever. If Anderson’s vocal delivery doesn’t tug at your heart, the subject matter of the song will.

“Before I’m Over You” by Loretta Lynn from ‘Before I’m Over You’ (1963)

“The way you treat me is a shame, but I’ll keep loving you the same / I’ll lose my mind before I’m over you.”

Loretta Lynn knew how to sing a heartbreaker of a tune, and that’s just what she did with this Betty Sue Perry-penned song from 1963. This honky tonk country tune was a hit for Lynn, peaking at No. 4 on the Hot Country Singles chart. “Before I’m Over You”, like “Still”, is about someone who will probably never get over the one they love after their relationship deteriorates.

“Green, Green Grass Of Home” by Porter Wagoner from ‘On The Road: The Porter Wagoner Show’ (1965)

“It’s good to touch the green green grass of home / Then I awake and look around me at these four grey walls that surround me / And I realize that I was only dreaming.”

This gorgeous but heartbreaking song was penned by Curly Putman and first made popular by Porter Wagoner in 1965. His version hit No. 4 on the country charts. “Green, Green Grass Of Home” would later become a huge hit for Welsh singer Tom Jones as well.

The twist in this entry on our list of country ballads from the 1960s had even the toughest men in tears back in the day. I won’t spoil it, but be sure to have tissues on hand when you give this song a spin.

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