Remembering 4 Legendary Rock Singers Who Suffered Truly Tragic Deaths

We all wish some of our favorite rock artists’ careers could have lasted for decades, or even that they could have retired on their own terms. Unfortunately, some of rock music’s biggest stars saw their careers cut short due to tragic deaths, including these four singers.

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George Michael

Rock music fans were stunned on Christmas Day in 2016 when the news was announced that George Michael had passed away. Michael rose to prominence as a member of Wham!, along with Andrew Ridgeley. After the duo split up, Michael launched an incredibly successful solo career, with hit songs like “Careless Whisper”, “Faith”, and more.

Michael was 53 years old when he passed away. The cause of death was later revealed as a combination of dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver. Michael was found deceased in his home.

Karen Carpenter

The tragedy of Karen Carpenter’s death is that it came at a time when she was trying to get better. Carpenter was only 32 years old when she passed away on February 4, 1983.

For years, Carpenter battled anorexia nervosa. In the fall of 1982, Carpenter entered the hospital to be treated for the disease after her weight had reached a dangerously low level. Carpenter went on to gain weight, but the toll on her body had already been taken. Her official cause of death was heart failure, which could have been brought on by her recent weight fluctuation.

Buddy Holly

Rock and roll music forever changed with the death of Buddy Holly. On February 3, 1959, Holly was killed in a plane crash, along with Ritchie Valens, the Big Bopper, and pilot Roger Peterson. What makes the loss of Holly especially tragic is that he was just 22 years old when he passed away.

Already considered a pioneer when he died, Holly and the other passengers perished in the crash, which occurred due to poor winter weather conditions.

Waylon Jennings was in Holly’s band at the time. He was supposed to be on the plane, but gave up his seat to The Big Bopper, who was ill. In 1971, Don McLean released “American Pie”, based on the tragedy of the plane crash.

Janis Joplin

Janis Joplin’s career was just beginning when she passed away on October 4, 1970, from a h*roin overdose. Her death came only a few months before “Me And Bobby McGee” was released. The song, written by Kris Kristofferson and Fred Foster, became her first and only No. 1 single as a solo artist. Her overdose was later listed as accidental.

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