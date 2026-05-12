3 Classic Rock Deep Cuts From the 1980s That Rival the Biggest Hits of the Era

In the mood for some classic rock deep cuts from the glamorous era of the 1980s? These three tunes deserve way more love, perhaps just as much as the biggest hits of the era. I’ll leave whether or not that’s true up to you. Either way, these jams are perfect for any 80s playlist.

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“Blue Highway” by Billy Idol from ‘Rebel Yell’ (1983)

This deep cut from Billy Idol’s legendary rock album Rebel Yell is a speedy, high-energy rock song with some excellent guitar work a la Steve Stevens. It’s a shame it never got released as a single, and that most people remember this record for hits like “Rebel Yell” and “Eyes Without A Face”. Don’t get me wrong, those are incredible songs. But “Blue Highway” deserves more love, full stop. Though, I recommend giving the whole album a spin from start to finish. There are more than a few hidden gems worth enjoying.

“Worried About You” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Tattoo You’ (1981)

How about a slow, soulful ballad that featured Mick Jagger’s iconic falsetto? “Worried About You” comes from The Rolling Stones’ 1981 album Tattoo You and was given a promo video, but was never actually released as a single. That’s a shame, because this song features one of Jagger’s best vocal performances. The song also featured Wayne Perkins shredding through that lead guitar solo, following the departure of Mick Taylor.

“Golden Brown” by The Stranglers from ‘La Folie’ (1982)

This song comes from a punk rock band and has a lot of new wave, baroque pop elements with a touch of psychedelia. I think it qualifies as classic rock and is worthy of a spot on our list of deep cuts from the 1980s. Though, it might not be a deep cut anymore. “Golden Brown” has made the rounds on social media in recent years and might just get the comeback it deserves. That harpsichord sounds so beautiful, you’ll forget this song is actually about doing h*roin.

“Golden Brown” was actually quite a hit when it was first released, making it all the way to No. 2 on the UK Singles chart. The song did well in Europe, too.

Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images