It’s Impossible Not To Smile Listening to These 3 Country Songs From 1992

Country music has songs for every kind of mood. But regardless of whether someone is happy, sad, or any other emotion, it’s impossible not to smile listening to these three country songs, which all came out in 1992.

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn

The fourth single, and fourth No. 1 hit from Brooks & Dunn’s freshman Brand New Man album, “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” is written by Ronnie Dunn.

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” says, “Well, I got a good job, I work hard for my money / When it’s quittin’ time, Lord, I hit the door runnin’ / Fire up my pick-up truck and let the horses run / I go flyin’ down that highway to that hideaway / Stuck out in the woods to do the boot scootin’ boogie.”

Now one of Brooks & Dunn’s most popular songs, Dunn reveals their record label, Arista Nashville, didn’t have much hope for the song’s success.

“We were afraid of ‘Boot Scoot,’ and the label was, to release it. That’s why they made it the fourth single on the first record,” Dunn recalls (via The Boot).

“They were afraid that it was too, I don’t know — progressive is not the word — but just kinda pushing the limits, too much,” he adds. “Isn’t that crazy?”

In 2018, Brooks & Dunn recorded the song with Midland, for Reboot. Another version of the song, this one with rock band Halestorm appears on Reboot II, out in 2024.

“She Is His Only Need” by Wynonna Judd

“She Is His Only Need” is Wynonna Judd’s first single as a solo artist, after The Judds disbanded. It is also her first of three consecutive No. 1 singles. Written by Dave Loggins, “No One Else On Earth” appears on Judd’s freshman Wynonna record.

“She Is His Only Need” is a sweet story about enduring love. The romantic tune says, “Over board, over the limit, to afford / To give her her things he knew she wanted / ‘Cause without her where would he be / See, it’s not for him / She is his only need.”

“I felt like he was telling me a story,” Judd tells American Songwriter, recalling when Loggins played her the song. “I didn’t feel like it was an eight by ten, looking at a glossy photo; I felt like I was literally meeting somebody face to face and hearing a story. So that one thing really strikes me.”

“I’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why”) by Alabama

Alabama’s “I’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)” isn’t necessarily a happy message. Instead, the song is a diatribe about how busy people get. Still, the song, written by Roger Murrah and Randy VanWarmer, is an uptempo track that is impossible not to sing along to, and smile.

“I’m In A Hurry” says, “I’m in a hurry to get things done / Oh, I rush and rush until life’s no fun / All I really gotta do is live and die / But I’m in a hurry and don’t know why.”

