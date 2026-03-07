4 Classic Rock Songs From 1983 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

Are you a fan of 1980s rock music? That decade really was a wild time for rock and its many subgenres, many of which came to be in the 1980s. Let’s look at a few classic rock jams from 1983, specifically, that continue to appeal to listeners today. One of your favorites might already be on this list!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

One of the most beloved one-hit wonders of all time, you can’t go wrong with the new wave pop rock Celtic jam “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners. Released in the US in 1983, this song was a smash hit. And, interestingly enough, despite its upbeat, anthemic energy, “Come On Eileen” is all about Catholic repression. Fun! “Come On Eileen” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1983,

“Jump” by Van Halen

How about a real classic? “Jump” remains one of Van Halen’s most well-known songs globally. That makes sense, considering the song remains Van Halen’s most successful single. It was a No. 1 smash on the Hot 100, and it’s one of the most iconic and easily recognizable synth rock songs of all time.

“Owner Of A Lonely Heart” by Yes

If you’ve heard it once, you’ve definitely had the chorus of “Owner Of A Lonely Heart” by Yes stuck in your head. This is such a good electronic rock song with a progressive pop edge to it. In fact, it’s one of Yes’ most commercially successful songs in the US. “Owner Of A Lonely Heart” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart and the Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, their only song to do so.

“Say It Isn’t So” by Hall & Oates (under Daryl Hall & John Oates)

Classic rock in 1983 was all about hard rock, new wave experiments, and a synthy sound. So, Hall & Oates’ soulful pop-rock tune “Say It Isn’t So” was a bit of a breath of fresh air in 1983. And it’s really a gorgeous song, one of Daryl Hall’s finest written works. “Say It Isn’t So” peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and would become popular on MTV.

Photo by David Corio/Redferns