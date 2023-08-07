Janelle Monáe Expands The Age of Pleasure Tour

Janelle Monáe has expanded The Age of Pleasure Tour. The newly-added tour dates include concerts in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Columbus, Ohio. The tour will also now be stopping in New Orleans and Washington D.C.

The Indianapolis show will take place at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on September 10 while the Columbus show will be held at Mershon Auditorium. The Age of Pleasure Tour will kick off with a concert at Seattle’s WAMU Theater on August 30.

The Washington D.C. show will take place on September 25 at The Anthem. Monáe’s North American tour will also be stopping at the notorious Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, as well as at various venues across Atlanta, New York City, and San Francisco. The Age of Pleasure Tour promotes Monáe’s fourth studio album, The Age of Pleasure, which was released on June 9.

In a recent interview with AP News, Monáe explained how she feels her fans should prepare for her Age of Pleasure Tour. “Tap into your free (expletive) energy. That’s rooted in self-love — not arrogance,” Monáe said. “Tap into that space and then take care of each other. That’s what I hope. With the shows that I do, and when I look out, it’s an experience. It’s like our own church. You want to take care of each other.

“Even if your freedom doesn’t look like that person’s freedom, you understand that we’re fighting against something much bigger than us,” Monáe continued. “We’re systemically fighting against something much bigger than us, so we got to band together, we got to stick together. We have to make sure that we’re showing up for each other. If we have privilege in certain areas, making sure that we’re lending a hand, lending a voice, amplifying a message.”

Check out the scheduled dates for Janelle Monáe‘s The Age of Pleasure Tour below:

AUGUST

30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

SEPTEMBER

2 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

10 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

15 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

20 – Montreal, QC – Mtelus

21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

OCTOBER

2 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

3 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

4 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

6 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

7 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre

9 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic