Jelly Roll and Noah Kahan Give Nashville Fans the “Stick Season” Duet They’ve Been Yearning For

Jelly Roll really knows how to hype up a crowd, as well as his fellow musician friends!

Yesterday, folk star Noah Kaham performed in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena for his We’ll Be Here Forever Tour. While performing, he suddenly introduced one of his “closest” friends. And out came Jelly Roll from backstage, strolling along without much urgency.

That lack of urgency turned into a crowd-pleasing performance that had Kahan’s audience cheering. The pair performed an energy-packed rendition of Kahan’s song “Stick Season” from 2022.

The crowd was rightfully freaking out at the sudden introduction of Jelly Roll. At this point, we should just start expecting him to come out of the shadows at every concert for the rest of the year. The man has a lot of friends, after all. His Limp Bizkit surprise set was this writer’s personal favorite.

“Y’all make some noise for one of the most prolific songwriters, one of the greatest f***ing humans I’ve ever met,” Jelly Roll proudly announced as the song came to an end.

Confetti began to fall from the stadium’s ceiling as they wrapped up their set.

Are Jelly Roll and Noah Kahan Working On Anything Together?

Many wouldn’t call Kahan a country artist, as he tends to blend together different genres with a focus on folk. However, he compliments country artists quite well, as evidenced by his impromptu duet with Jelly Roll last night.

The singer/songwriter has also collaborated with country artists in the past, including Zach Bryan. He was also one of many performers to take the stage at the recent American Country Music Awards with Kelsea Ballerini.

At this point, it’s unclear if Jelly Roll and Noah Kahan are planning a collaboration in the near future, be it a tour or a collaborative track. Either way, we hope to see more from these famous friends soon!

Photo by Catherine Powell

