Scotty McCreery Recalls Rollercoaster ‘American Idol’ Journey and the “Best Compliment” He’s Ever Received Courtesy of Priscilla Presley

Some of music’s biggest stars (see: Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood) have American Idol to thank for their careers. Since the show premiered in 2002, it has helped countless artists find a foothold in the industry. However, performing live before national television audiences certainly doesn’t come without is pressures. Season 7 runner-up David Archuleta recently opened up about how his time on the show affected him. And during the June 12 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson reminisced with season 10 winner Scotty McCreery about their shared “rollercoaster” experiences.

‘American Idol’ Was a “Wild Ride” For Scotty McCreery, Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson’s career has soared since placing seventh on season 3 of American Idol. However, the EGOT winner told McCreery that those elimination day jitters stuck around for a while.

“I would be somewhere, and I’m like, ‘I feel anxious. What’s wrong?'” said the 42-year-old EGOT winner. “Oh, child, it’s elimination day.'”

Now 30, McCreery was recently inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. However, back in 2011, “One day I was bagging groceries back home in North Carolina, and the next it’s like, ‘Lights, camera, action! 30 million people are watching. Here you go. Go do it!’ Like, ‘OK.’” The “Five More Minutes” singer called his time on American Idol “a rollercoaster” and “a wild ride.”

Of Hollywood Week, McCreery said, “You don’t get any sleep, and they’re like, ‘All right. At 10 a.m. you’re singing this song,’ and I forgot all the lyrics. I thought I was done.

“But for some reason they gave me a second chance, and I’m so glad they did, ‘cause it was a teaching moment for me, and I was like, ‘Can’t let that happen again. Gotta show up prepared.’”

Scotty McCreery Got the “Best Compliment” From Priscilla Presley

McCreery also recounted his favorite American Idol performance for Hudson. The then 16-year-old chose to perform Elvis Presley’s “That’s All Right, Mama” during rock-and-roll week. Millions watched that performance, but for McCreery, only one mattered—Priscilla Presley, the King’s widow, who happened to be in the audience that night.

“I got to talk with her between commercial breaks,” the “Feeling It” singer said. “She looked at me, and she said, ‘Scotty, can I tell you something?’

He continued, “She said, ‘Elvis would’ve loved you.’ Oh my God. I had to sing after that! But that was the best compliment I’ve ever received.”

Featured image by Omar Vega/WireImage