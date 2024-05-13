Watch as Fred Durst and Jelly Roll Deliver a Must-See Cover of the Who: Yes, You Read That Correctly

Now this is a fascinating crossover.

During their Friday night Welcome to Rockville Festival set in Daytona Beach, Limp Bizkit performed The Who’s “Behind Blue Eyes” with special guest Jelly Roll.

Limp Bizkit frequently performs “Behind Blue Eyes” live, as the track is a recorded cover from their 2003 album Results May Vary. However, after singing the opening verses of The Who’s 1971 hit at the festival, frontman Fred Durst started “praying” for assistance.

“I need you guys to help me pray right now,” Durst begged the crowd on Friday. “Pray for an angel. I need an angel. [I] need an angel to come out here and save me. I mean anything. Drop something from the sky.”

Fred Durst said “save me” several times, cheekily referencing Jelly Roll’s hit song before inviting the rapper/country star on stage. And naturally, Jelly Roll hit the stage to help sing the next couple of verses of the song. You can watch the whole thing below, featuring some strong language:

Welcome to Rockville Was an Incredible Sight

The Limp Bizkit set featured a few more covers, including “Faith” by George Michael and “Heart-Shaped Box” by Nirvana. They also played a range of Limp Bizkit hits like “Nookie” and “Break Stuff”.

Jelly Roll had just gotten off his own stage at Rockville to join Fred Durst for the duet, and his respective performance was similarly fantastic.

The Florida festival was packed with other amazing performances. Foo Fighters pranked Wolfgang Van Halen, there was some drama involving stolen phones and pickpocketing, and fans were rushing from stage to stage to see the powerhouse lineup of The Offspring, Slipknot, Disturbed, Koe Wetzel, Tech N9ne, and dozens more major artists and up-and-comers. Sounds like a solid festival in my book.

