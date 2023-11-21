5 Underrated Jenny Lewis Collaborations Worth Hearing

In the 1990s, Jenny Lewis became an indie rock icon as the frontwoman of the now-defunct band Rilo Kiley. The group parted ways following the 2007 release of their fourth record, Under the Blacklight. Since their disbanding, Lewis has cultivated a career all her own.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: The 20 Best Jenny Lewis Quotes]

Even while focused on releasing her solo material, the California native has never shied away from opportunities to team up with fellow creatives. She joined Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard and producer Jimmy Tamborello on the influential indie rock record Give Up, the lone album from The Postal Service.

Although she’s best known for those celebrated releases, Lewis has also recorded some captivating tracks with other artists that aren’t as widely known. We’ve gathered five all-too-often overlooked Jenny Lewis collaborations that deserve a listen.

“Everybody” with The Cactus Blossoms

The Cactus Blossoms recruited Lewis for “Everybody,” an explorative from the duo’s 2022 album, One Day. The sibling duo blend their flawless harmonies against hers in this laid-back tune with contrastingly tense lyrics.

“Hard Enough” with Brandon Flowers

Brandon Flowers, the colorful lead vocalist of The Killers, made waves in 2010 with his first solo effort. One of the most captivating tracks from his debut album, Flamingo, is this emotionally charged duet with Lewis. They come together on the song’s pleading chorus, telling the story of a couple trying to make it through hard times.

“Sleeping Without You Is a Drag,” with Swamp Dogg and Justin Vernon

Lewis and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon joined soul-stirring artist Swamp Dogg for “Sleeping Without You Is a Dragg.” Lewis’s subtle harmonies and vocal riffs elevate the swirling retro soundscape, enhancing the drama behind the track’s lovelorn lyrics.

“Rake Me Over the Coals,” with Megan McCormick

One of the most recently released Jenny Lewis collaborations on this list, “Rake Me Over the Coals” is a moody and enchanting track with singer/songwriter Megan McCormick. This cut from the eclectic singer/songwriter’s second record, Are and Be, features a groovy, synth-laden sounds reminiscent of 1980s pop hits.

“Glass Jar,” with Tristen

Tristen, Nashville-based musician and former member of Lewis’s touring band, offers an infectious anthem of perseverance with “Glass Jar.” Featured on her 2017 album Sneaker Waves, the track highlights the pair’s hypnotic vocals, set alongside Tom Petty-esque electric guitar grooves.

Photo by Bobbi Rich, Courtesy of Nasty Little Man